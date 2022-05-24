ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

‘Incendiary devices’ found in vehicle after suspect strikes 3 school children, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQRaV_0fo8194B00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Three California children were hospitalized Monday after a vehicle in which police found “incendiary devices” struck them a few blocks away from an Orange County elementary school.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the vehicle drove onto a sidewalk near Taft Elementary School and hit the three children at around 8:30 a.m. local time, KTLA-TV reported.

All three children were listed in stable condition Monday evening at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

Two of the children were Taft Elementary students, while the third was a cousin walking the other two to school, KCBS-TV reported.

The oldest of the victims is in the fifth grade, the TV station reported.

Responding officers found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

According to authorities, an Orange County bomb squad was called to the scene after first responders found a single incendiary device in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of three additional incendiary devices in the vehicle, the TV station reported.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jason Guzman, was arrested and taken into custody following the crash, KCBS reported.

According to police, investigators later determined that Guzman had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus, KTLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
click orlando

Ocoee family demands change after loved one shocked to death by police

OCOEE, Fla. – Three years after a man was fatally shocked with a stun gun outside of his Ocoee home, his family is calling for law enforcement to change their tactics. Ocoee police responded to the home Samuel Celestin shared with other members of his family the night of April 11, 2019.
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Children#Incendiary Device#Traffic Accident#Ktla Tv#Taft Elementary#Kcbs Tv#Sgt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I’m really glad to be here’: Pilot who passed out midflight speaks out

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Weeks after passing out midflight, forcing a passenger to land his plane, a Florida pilot is thanking all those involved for saving his life. Kenneth Allen was in the cockpit on May 10 when he suffered a medical emergency, forcing one of the passengers on board the flight to land the plane, despite having no prior flying experience.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
click orlando

Man who killed Orlando mother of 3 in 2017 sentenced to life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of 36-year-old Antwaun Streeter culminated Thursday when he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 shooting death of Radeya Haughton, his ex-girlfriend and a mother of three from Orlando. The sentencing phase began several weeks after Streeter was found guilty...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy