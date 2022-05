Let's get into this week's episode... Online car dealerships Carvana and Vroom are in hot water over operation failures that caused consumers major problems. Washington state seems to be preparing for $10 gas, while gas shortages are being reported across the country. We revisit the history of the Toyota Supra, and talk about the current generation Supra. Plus, we read your comments, and reveal this week’s inventory picks. Watch for yourself:

