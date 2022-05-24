Celtic Classic Scottish Shortbread Contest

According to Mo Taylor, a partner at the Bayou Boys Hospitality Group (BBHG) alongside Cristian Duarte, Jerry Straub and Matt Weaver, the Bayou Boys Pierogies journey began a few years ago when they opened the first Wiz Kidz cheesesteak shop location. “We searched the Valley for quality pierogi to add to our menu,” says Taylor. They fell in love with Uncle Paul’s Pierogies, and eventually partnered with the wholesaler to start making them together. “After Uncle Paul passed away, we decided that we wanted to continue making pierogi, so we searched for a commercial kitchen to begin our new venture,” he says. “We bought our own pierogi-manufacturing equipment and found a new home for our company on Union Boulevard in Allentown.” Now, locals can enjoy their creations at all of the BBHG restaurants. The pierogi topped with lump crab meat and lobster butter continue to be a best-selling small plate at The Bayou, and at Wiz Kidz, guests love the garlic parmesan and Buffalo varieties. “We are a small-batch, hand-crafted company, and all the pierogi are made by us.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO