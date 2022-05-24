ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Celtic Classic Scottish Shortbread Contest

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRATE 35 YEARS OF THE LARGEST FREE CELTIC FESTIVAL IN NORTH AMERICA. BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — Do you have a favorite recipe for Scottish shortbread? Enter the Celtic Classic Scottish Shortbread Contest to win a blue ribbon, prizes and bragging-rights on September 24, 2022, at Celtic Classic Highland Games and Festival in...

www.thevalleyledger.com

Pocono Update

Don't Miss The Happy Hour Street Festival In Stroudsburg

If you enjoy live music, food, drinks, and a community environment, then you will not want to miss the Happy Hour Street Festival this Saturday. On Saturday, May 28, Clermont Ave will be closed off to traffic as it will be the location of the first-ever Happy Hour Street Festival! The Happy Hour Bar & Grill, located on Clermont Ave, is collaborating with Sherman theater to bring you this all-day festival that includes seven live performers, over ten vendors, food, drinks, and more. Attendance is free but be sure to bring your wallet and appetite, as Happy Hour Bar & Grill has recently revamped their menu and is looking forward to bringing it to the public.
STROUDSBURG, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Enjoy Bayou Boys Pierogies Around the Valley

According to Mo Taylor, a partner at the Bayou Boys Hospitality Group (BBHG) alongside Cristian Duarte, Jerry Straub and Matt Weaver, the Bayou Boys Pierogies journey began a few years ago when they opened the first Wiz Kidz cheesesteak shop location. “We searched the Valley for quality pierogi to add to our menu,” says Taylor. They fell in love with Uncle Paul’s Pierogies, and eventually partnered with the wholesaler to start making them together. “After Uncle Paul passed away, we decided that we wanted to continue making pierogi, so we searched for a commercial kitchen to begin our new venture,” he says. “We bought our own pierogi-manufacturing equipment and found a new home for our company on Union Boulevard in Allentown.” Now, locals can enjoy their creations at all of the BBHG restaurants. The pierogi topped with lump crab meat and lobster butter continue to be a best-selling small plate at The Bayou, and at Wiz Kidz, guests love the garlic parmesan and Buffalo varieties. “We are a small-batch, hand-crafted company, and all the pierogi are made by us.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Hellertown-Lower Saucon Debuts “Dine in Dimmick” on June 4

Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce Presents:. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents ‘Dine in Dimmick,’ Hellertown’s first Food Truck Festival!. The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce (HLSC), proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber, is pleased to...
HELLERTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Miniature cows steal the show at Pennsylvania farm

RONKS, Pa. — The start of the summer season is here, and a Pennsylvania attraction is luring visitors with some adorable little animals. Two micro-miniature Highland cows named Cinnamon and Sterling will be part of Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's Baby Animal Festival in Lancaster County on June 11. It's a great opportunity for kids to see, hold and learn about baby farm animals.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Zekraft’s 2nd cafe to open Thursday in Easton

The second outpost of the Zekraft eatery plans to open Thursday at Simon Silk Mill in Easton. Owners Zeke and Elaine Zelker announced in March plans to open a second location following the success of their first cafe in South Bethlehem. The new site is in the former Tucker Silk Mill location at Simon Silk Mill, 1247 Simon Blvd. The Tucker owners are opening Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden in the former Easton Cafe and a grocery store in downtown Easton.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pools popular despite problems

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — There's a price for relief on a hot summer day, and for many, it means taking the plunge into a cool swimming pool in your backyard. Michael Armstrong, the owner of A&J Pools in Brodheadsville, says that's the idea many have, and it's translated into yet another busy pool season.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
luxuryrealestate.com

Carol C. Dorey Real Estate, Inc Announces the Sale of 1759 Wyndham Ter for $2.45M by Nancy W. Ahlum

BETHLEHEM, PA USA - Carol C. Dorey Real Estate, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of 1759 Wyndham Ter, Lower Saucon Township, for $2.45 million represented by Nancy W. Ahlum, Associate Broker. Positioned atop a gentle knoll on 1.84 acres with professional landscaping, views of ever-changing wildlife and sunrises as far as the eye can see…these are just some of the hallmarks of this breathtaking Saucon Valley home.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

DISTRUBED TO HEADLINE MUSIKFEST 2022

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest is excited to announce triple-platinum chart topping heavy metal band, Disturbed, will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Wed., August 10. This show is sponsored by Ironton Global with media partner WZZO. Tickets will go on sale to ArtsQuest members beginning 10 a.m., Wed., May 25 and to the general public at 10 a.m., on Fri., May 27 on musikfest.org. For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle donor today.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, Delaware Under Slight Risk For Severe Weather As Memorial Day Weekend Begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Memorial Day Weekend has arrived, but one thing that could throw a wrench in those plans is the threat for scattered severe storms on Friday afternoon. Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware are under a slight risk for severe weather to start the holiday weekend. The system will lift through the region on Friday, ushering in an antecedent south wind. This warmer flow will destabilize the atmosphere ahead of a line of storms that will progress through central Pennsylvania during the midday hours and reach our area by mid to late afternoon. The timing of the line of storms looks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Rotary Club Awarded Mullin Scholarships to Three Local Students

Featured Image: State Representative Michael Schlossberg makes a few remarks to our scholarship recipients: Kendaline FLores, Nephtalle Charles and Xiushan. Allentown, PA (May 20) – At a special lunch meeting on Friday, May 20th, the Allentown Rotary Club (ARC) held its annual Scholarship Presentation luncheon, honoring students from Allen and Dieruff High Schools.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Boosters for Children 5 to 11 Available at Allentown Health Bureau

May 24, 2022 – Effective tomorrow, the Allentown Health Bureau will administer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. The dose can be given at least five months after the primary series completion, or five months after the booster for immunocompromised children. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developers propose new Starbucks in Bethlehem Twp. shopping center

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Starbucks may be on track to make its way to a Bethlehem Township shopping center. The township's planning commission reviewed the developer's preliminary plan for the first time Monday night. Understanding this was the initial proposal, members of the planning commission unanimously voted to table the plan as is, pointing to many outstanding issues in need of more clarification.
BETHLEHEM, PA

