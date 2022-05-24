ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

‘Incendiary devices’ found in vehicle after suspect strikes 3 school children, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDsCg_0fo7z3fT00

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Three California children were hospitalized Monday after a vehicle in which police found “incendiary devices” struck them a few blocks away from an Orange County elementary school.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the vehicle drove onto a sidewalk near Taft Elementary School and hit the three children at around 8:30 a.m. local time, KTLA-TV reported.

All three children were listed in stable condition Monday evening at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

Two of the children were Taft Elementary students, while the third was a cousin walking the other two to school, KCBS-TV reported.

The oldest of the victims is in the fifth grade, the TV station reported.

Responding officers found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

According to authorities, an Orange County bomb squad was called to the scene after first responders found a single incendiary device in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of three additional incendiary devices in the vehicle, the TV station reported.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jason Guzman, was arrested and taken into custody following the crash, KCBS reported.

According to police, investigators later determined that Guzman had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus, KTLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

California man accused of striking 3 children with vehicle

A California man is accused of driving his vehicle onto a sidewalk and striking three children who were walking to school, authorities said. Jason Carlos Guzman, 26, of Valencia, was charged with seven felony counts of premeditated attempted murder, seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three felony counts of hit and run with injury, and three felony counts of child abuse, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He has also been charged with one felony count of possession of a flammable liquid, one misdemeanor count of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one misdemeanor count of hit and run with property damage, the release stated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Action News Jax

Toddler found sleeping in closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — A toddler was found sleeping in a closet with over 50 reptiles, birds, dogs, and cats in California, officials say. The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home Saturday around 6 p.m. after reports of a disturbance at a home in Apple Valley. When they arrived, they spoke with Jeddidiah Schulz, 38, and a deputy noticed a child in the living room with multiple cats.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy