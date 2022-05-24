ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police looking for missing 28-year-old man with mental illness

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a man with a mental illness who has been missing for nearly three...

The Oakland Press

Detectives seek public’s help in finding runaway Pontiac teen

Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager from Pontiac who hasn’t been seen by his family since he ran away more than two weeks ago. According to the sheriff’s office, Alex Bryan Monroe, 15, left his home...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged After Allegedly Bringing Weapon To Detroit’s Marygrove High School

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old after he allegedly brought a gun to Marygrove High School in Detroit. The teen is charged with possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. Prosecutors say on Tuesday, the teen brought a weapon, later discovered to be a BB gun, to the school and pulled the weapon out during class. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing was held on Thursday at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. “We are all hypersensitive right now about deadly weapons being brought into schools and the carnage that can occur as a result. The alleged actions of this respondent simply cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We are alleging that this weapon was displayed and later discovered to be a BB Gun. This does not diminish the severity of this respondent’s actions.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

ShotSpotter leads to seizure of 3 guns on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police seized three weapons Wednesday after Shotspotter detected gunshots on the east side. Police received an alert from the area of Pinewood and Gratiot after a building was struck by several gunshots. When officers responded, they found shell casings outside a home, so they waited...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 people in custody after shots fired at Detroit police officers

DETROIT – Four people are in police custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers in their patrol car over the weekend. Detroit police executed a search warrant on Tuesday, May 24, at a home near Whittier and Somerset avenues, in search of four individuals who they believed were involved in acts of aggression toward officers on Saturday, May 21.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County Judge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 75-year-old Detroit man is charged after officials say he threatened to kill a Macomb County judge. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Officials say Richardson threatened to go to the home of 41-A District Court Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him. He allegedly made the threat via phone to staff at the court this week. The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General because the judge serves in Macomb County. “I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.” An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man says he was shot on I-375 while being followed by SUV

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responding to calls from a hospital that was treating a gunshot victim in Detroit are now investigating a freeway shooting on I-375. The man, a resident of Detroit, told police he was shot by someone driving in a black Dodge Durango that he believed had been following him earlier in the evening.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police arrest man who hung out of car shooting at officers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police have arrested suspects involved in a random shooting where a gunman hung out of a car and fired eight shots at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Sources tell FOX 2 that a DPD taskforce arrested the 18-year-old suspect at a home...
DETROIT, MI
huroninsider.com

Man accused of punching girlfriend at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY – A Detroit man is accused of punching his girlfriend near the Slingshot ride at Cedar Point. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police arrived at the ride on Sunday evening after receiving an EMS call. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw...
SANDUSKY, OH
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips In Murder Case Of Toriano Bibbs Jr.

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder case of Toriano Bibbs Jr. Toriano Bibbs Jr. | Credit: Crime Stoppers Toriano, 20, was with his brother and cousin when they drove in a 2014 blue Chrysler minivan to the 7600 block of Penrod in Detroit to meet with an unknown individual. When they did not see anyone in the area, they drove off and circled back. As they were coming back to the location, shots were fired at them, and Toriano was fatally shot. Toriano had two children and was attending Jackson Community college on a scholarship. If anyone has any information on this incident they are urged to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, or leave a tip online at: http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.    
DETROIT, MI

