MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office blames the county’s ‘antiquated jail’ for helping give one of its inmates the opportunity to take his own life. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate used a jail-issued razor to intentionally cut his arms early Wednesday morning. Deputies rushed to the sixth floor of the jail, in the City-County Building, and applied a tourniquet.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO