Madison teachers rally for wage increase amid staff shortages

 3 days ago

Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks...

Comments / 3

Nancy Frank Wanderski
3d ago

Good luck with that. Madisonians are TAXED TO DEATH already! And look who they STILL Vote for in the Peoples Republic of Madison. Lets raise the salaries for the union made evil indoctrinators ( and the few "good" ones). I say, Lets NOT!!

Reply(1)
2
Urban Milwaukee

Dropbox Ruling Could Disenfranchise Disabled Voters

A coalition of groups is calling for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reverse a circuit court ruling that advocates say would prevent many disabled people from voting. In January, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren issued a ruling on a lawsuit focused on drop boxes. As part of that ruling, Bohren ruled that Wisconsin voters must themselves physically return an absentee ballot. Under that ruling, it would be illegal for someone else — even a caregiver or a family member — to place a completed absentee ballot in a drop box or into the mail.
Mother pushes back on mispronouning investigation

KIEL, Wis.— When Rose Babidoux moved her family to Kiel three years ago, this was about the last situation she expected to be in. Her son is one of three students facing a Title IX investigation, she said, after the school district said he and others allegedly misused pronouns when addressing another student.
Wisconsin Beef Council supports Feeding Wisconsin with donation

Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend. With this weekend being the unofficial kickoff to summer, millions across the country are expected to camp this weekend.
Beth Potter
Rebecca Kleefisch
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Health officials offer status update

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced ion Thursday, May 26 it has updated the COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination webpage to include additional data on people who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. A news release says People are considered up to date when they have...
‘Toxic work environment’ in Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office pushes employees to the brink

By Brenda Wintrode  Wisconsin Watch The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office in April rehired an unpopular former operations director, prompting his shocked colleagues to make public longstanding complaints that he and his bosses created “a toxic work environment” that top county officials failed to fix. Twelve current and former employees told Wisconsin Watch that they regularly endured bullying, screaming and...
Milwaukee County judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that she will run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court next year to fill a seat currently held by the conservative former chief justice. The April election will determine the ideological balance of the court. Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack, who...
Advocates say disabled Wisconsinites could be blocked from voting if county circuit court's ruling stands

Flags to fly at half-staff on Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday morning to honor all the men and women in uniform who gave their lives to protect the United States. Gov. Tony Evers issued the order Friday order the American and Wisconsin flags lowered for Memorial Day as a tribute to the fallen, noting the countries history of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Why Madison is redesigning its bus system

The City Council will vote on the Metro network redesign in less than two weeks, and Madison leaders are committed to pushing the plan through to its next phase. The city has faced resistance over the past several weeks as it moves to overhaul the bus system to make it more equitable and efficient.
In wake of Texas tragedy, Madison’s police chief challenges 2nd amendment, calls for more school security

MADISON, Wis. — Some schools and parents in rural Dane County looked to law enforcement to increase security presence in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and 2 adults. “We understand that parents are extremely upset today, concerned, especially if you have children that are in the age range of the children that were...
City approves $4/month recycling fee to tighten budget gap

In a heated debate over how to close a nearly $12 million budget deficit, a divided Madison city council passed a special fee Tuesday night to be imposed on all properties that receive city curbside recycling services. The fee, called a “resource recovery special charge,” has been making its way...
