Trevor Reed says it's 'embarrassing' Marjorie Taylor Greene delayed vote on a resolution asking to free him from Russian detention: 'I better not ever see that happen again to any other American'

By Hannah Getahun
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Trevor Reed spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper Friday about his release from Russian detention.
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene delayed a vote last year on a resolution asking for Reed's freedom.
  • Reed criticized Greene, saying the Rep was "embarrassing."

Trevor Reed, a US Marine recently released from Russian detention after spending almost 1000 days in the country, criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for impeding a vote on a resolution calling for his release.

"I thank them for voting against a bill that was only about getting American political prisoners out of Russia," Reed said sarcastically during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper.

The resolution, H. Res. 186, was introduced in March 2021, days before Reed's hearing in Russian courts . However, Greene, in protest of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 stimulus package, asked for roll call votes, which delayed the vote on Reed's resolution.

"How do you justify that? That's embarrassing to me that anyone who represents the United States would vote against something … like that. I'm sure that the Russians love that. I'm sure that, you know, they're all big fans of all of those congressmen who did that."

Reed also called the actions "completely unacceptable."

"And I better not ever see that happen again to any other Americans," Reed said, "because I promise that I will be at every single campaign that that person runs for the rest of their life to tell everyone that they did that."

Reed's father, Joey Reed, also took a shot at Greene and called those who voted against the resolution "that small group of idiots" and asked if they "voted for Putin."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is not our representative," Joey Reed said.

The Reeds have been vocal in their criticisms. They said the Marine Corps did not lobby to free their son. They also said they were not "appreciative" of Sen. Ted Cruz's lack of assistance .

Trevor Reed was detained in Moscow in 2019 after being convicted of attacking Russian police. He reportedly suffered during his stay in a Russian prison, including getting a broken rib and catching COVID-19 .

He was released on April 27 as part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and the US. Reed was swapped for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot sentenced for drug smuggling.

Representatives for the Reed family and Marjorie Taylor Greene did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 366

75ct
3d ago

. Mr Reed, Thank You for your🇱🇷 service and thank ✝️God that you are safe at home with your family's and sorry for the way you were treated by greene and she is a embarrassment to this country and should not be in the office along with others that side with her, time to vote her out.God Bless You.🙏Prayers to you and your family's.

Reply(39)
238
wthib
3d ago

Don’t ask Green about any of this. She’ll claim she doesn’t recall, or denying any knowledge of Mr Reed. She needs to go.

Reply(16)
226
Eric Robinson
3d ago

She has absolutely NO shame.I hope Mr. Reed is doing well and I thank you for your service.I hope every American realizes that any American member of Congress that would do what Taylor did is not the patriot they claim to be.

Reply(5)
132
