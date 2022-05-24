2022 Primary Election: Where to vote in El Paso County

News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:



June 6

Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks

June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail

June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open

June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the El Paso County Sample Ballot

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in El Paso County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site | El Paso County VSPC list | Map of VSPC locations

Beginning Monday, June 6, 2022, the VSPC location below is open the following days and hours:

Monday, June 6, 2022 - Friday, June 17, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (not open weekends)

Monday, June 20, 2022 - Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office)

Citizens Service Center

1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Monday, June 20, 2022 – Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Downtown Centennial Hall - NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St.

200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd.

5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) - Enter at Gate 1

6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913

North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy.

8830 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fountain Library – SE corner of E. Missouri Ave. & S. Main St.

230 S. Main St., Fountain, CO 80817

Town of Monument - Town Hall - SW corner of Beacon Lite Rd. & Highway 105

645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument, CO 80132

Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District – Community Center West – West of Meridian Rd. & Woodmen Hills Dr.

11720 Woodmen Hills Dr., Falcon, CO 80831

Manitou Springs City Hall – Memorial Hall -NW corner of Manitou

606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829

___

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY

The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from June 6, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, June 28, 2022.

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 21st St. & W. Rio Grande

2002 Creek Crossing St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – SE corner of Teachout Rd. & Burgess Rd.

11445 Teachout Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Black Forest Park-n-Ride - NW corner of Black Forest Rd. & Woodmen Rd.

7503 Black Forest Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers – To the left of the stop sign at main entrance to Boot Barn

13071 Bass Pro Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate

2007 Southgate Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – Between Constitution Ave. & N. Carefree Cir.

3275 Akers Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Citadel Mall - Northside by food court entrance

750 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

City of Colorado Springs – NW corner of Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.

30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado Springs Senior Center – South of E. Caramillo St. on N. Hancock Ave.

1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Cottonwood Creek Recreation Center – Between Montarbor Dr. & Rangewood Dr., next to the pool entrance

3920 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

East Library – West of Union Blvd. between Montebello Dr. & Vickers Dr.

5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Ellicott School District Admin Building – North of Handle Rd. & east of Ellicott Hwy.

322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan, CO 80808

El Paso County Public Services Department – Calhan – SE corner of 10th St. & Golden St.

1010 Golden St., Calhan, CO 80808

Falcon Fire Department - Station 1 – Corner of Meridian Ranch Rd. & Royal County Down Rd.

12072 Royal County Down Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

Falcon Park-n-Ride – near Old Meridian Rd. & Swingline Rd.

Falcon, CO 80831

First and Main – Westside of Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot

New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy. 85/87 & Duckwood Rd., in the first parking lot

2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain, CO 80817

Fountain Police Department – Community Room - SE corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Alabama Ave.

222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

Leon Young Sports Complex – Between E. Fountain Blvd. & Verde Dr.

1335 S. Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Library 21c – NW corner of Chapel Hills Dr. & Jamboree Dr.

1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Monument Park-n-Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161

1899 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132

Pikes Peak Community College – Centennial Campus – West on S. Academy Blvd. from exit 135 on I-25

5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Pikes Peak Community College – Rampart Range Campus – West of Interquest Pkwy. between Cross Peak View &

New Life Dr. 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – NW of Printers Pkwy. between International Cir. & Airport Rd.

2880 International Cir., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Rocky Mountain Calvary – SE corner of N. Academy Blvd. & Montebello Dr. – Across from the Montebello Post Office

4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

School District 3 Federal Credit Union – NW corner of Grinnell Blvd. & Crawford Ave.

1180 Crawford Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – Westside of I-25 and Woodmen Rd.

6805 Corporate Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

UCCS – In front of main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx drop box).

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Vista Grande Baptist Church – NW corner of N. Powers Blvd. & Stetson Hills Blvd.

5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Widefield Water & Sanitation District – Fontaine Blvd. between Powers Blvd. & Marksheffel Blvd.

8495 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925

Wilson Ranch Pool – Allegheny Dr. & Split Rock Dr.

2335 Allegheny Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

____

Click here for the El Paso County Sample Ballot

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator



Michael Bennet

US Congress District 4



Ike McCorkle

US Congrees - District 5



David Torres

Michael C Colombe

US Congress, District 7



Brittany Peterson

Governor



Jared Polis

Secretary of State



Jena Griswold

State Treasurer



Dave Young

Attorney General



Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large



Kathy Plomer

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 5



Joseph Shelton

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4



Jack Barrington

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5



Ron Casados

State Senator - District 9



Arik Dougherty

State Senator - District 11



Tony Exum

Yolanda L. Avila

State Senator - District 35



Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 14



Rob Rogers

State Representative - District 15



Alvin Sexton

State Representative - District 16



Stephanie Vigil

State Representative - District 18



Marc Snyder

State Representative - District 17



Mischa Smith

Regina English

State Representative - District 20



Tracey Johnson

State Representative - District 21



Kolten Montgomery

State Representative - District 22



Blake Garner

State Representative - District 56



Kathleen J. Conway

County Treasurer



Richard Williams

County Assessor



Renee L. Reif

County Sheriff



John K. Foley

County Surveyor

No Candidates

County Coroner



Bridget Garner

__

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator



Ron Hanks

Joe O'Dea

US Congress District 4



Robert Lewis

Ken Buck

US Congress District 5



Dave Williams

Rebecca Keltie

Doug Lamborn

Andrew Heaton

US Congress District 7



Erik Aadland

Laurel Imer

Tim Reichert

Governor



Greg Lopez

Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State



Tina Peters

Mike O'Donnell

Pam Anderson

State Treasurer



Lang Sias

Attorney General



John Kellner

State Board of Education - At Large



Dan Maloit

State Board of Education - District 5



Steven J. Durham

University of Colorado Regent - District 4



Frank McNulty

University of Colorado Regent - District 5



Ken Montera

State Senator - District 9



Lynda Zamora Wilson

Paul Lundeen

State Senator - District 11



Dennis Hisey

State Senator - District 35



Rod Pelton

State Representative - District 14



Rose Pugliese

Joe Woyte

State Representative - District 15



Scott T. Bottoms

State Representative - District 16



Dave Donelson

State Representative - District 17



Rachel Inez Stovall

State Representative - District 18



Summer Groubert

Shana Black

State Representative - District 20



Don Wilson

State Representative - District 21



Karl O'Brian Dent Sr.

Mary Bradfield

State Representative - District 22



Kenneth G DeGraaf

State Representative - District 56



Rod Bockenfeld

County Commissioner - District 1



Lindsay Moore

Holly Williams

County Commissioner - District 5



David Winney

Cami Bremer

County Clerk and Recorder



Peter Lupia

Steve Schleiker

County Treasurer



Gina Trivelli

Chuck Broerman



County Assessor

Mark Flutcher

County Sheriff



Todd M. Watkins

Greg Maxwell

Joe Roybal

County Surveyor



Richard Mariotti

County Coroner



Rae Ann Weber

Leon Kelly

El Paso County information

Teller County information

Fremont County information

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.