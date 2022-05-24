ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

2022 Primary Election: Where to vote in El Paso County

By Benjamin Lloyd
 3 days ago
News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Deadlines for the Primary Election:

  • June 6
    • Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
    • Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
    • First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
  • June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
  • June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
  • June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the El Paso County Sample Ballot

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in El Paso County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Visit the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site | El Paso County VSPC list | Map of VSPC locations

Beginning Monday, June 6, 2022, the VSPC location below is open the following days and hours:
Monday, June 6, 2022 - Friday, June 17, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (not open weekends)
Monday, June 20, 2022 - Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office)
Citizens Service Center
1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:
Monday, June 20, 2022 – Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Downtown Centennial Hall - NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St.
200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd.
5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) - Enter at Gate 1
6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913

North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy.
8830 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:
Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fountain Library – SE corner of E. Missouri Ave. & S. Main St.
230 S. Main St., Fountain, CO 80817

Town of Monument - Town Hall - SW corner of Beacon Lite Rd. & Highway 105
645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument, CO 80132

Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District – Community Center West – West of Meridian Rd. & Woodmen Hills Dr.
11720 Woodmen Hills Dr., Falcon, CO 80831

Manitou Springs City Hall – Memorial Hall -NW corner of Manitou
606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829

___

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY
The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from June 6, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, June 28, 2022.

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 21st St. & W. Rio Grande
2002 Creek Crossing St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – SE corner of Teachout Rd. & Burgess Rd.
11445 Teachout Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Black Forest Park-n-Ride - NW corner of Black Forest Rd. & Woodmen Rd.
7503 Black Forest Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers – To the left of the stop sign at main entrance to Boot Barn
13071 Bass Pro Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate
2007 Southgate Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – Between Constitution Ave. & N. Carefree Cir.
3275 Akers Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Citadel Mall - Northside by food court entrance
750 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

City of Colorado Springs – NW corner of Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.
30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado Springs Senior Center – South of E. Caramillo St. on N. Hancock Ave.
1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Cottonwood Creek Recreation Center – Between Montarbor Dr. & Rangewood Dr., next to the pool entrance
3920 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

East Library – West of Union Blvd. between Montebello Dr. & Vickers Dr.
5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Ellicott School District Admin Building – North of Handle Rd. & east of Ellicott Hwy.
322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan, CO 80808

El Paso County Public Services Department – Calhan – SE corner of 10th St. & Golden St.
1010 Golden St., Calhan, CO 80808

Falcon Fire Department - Station 1 – Corner of Meridian Ranch Rd. & Royal County Down Rd.
12072 Royal County Down Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

Falcon Park-n-Ride – near Old Meridian Rd. & Swingline Rd.
Falcon, CO 80831

First and Main – Westside of Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot
New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy. 85/87 & Duckwood Rd., in the first parking lot
2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain, CO 80817

Fountain Police Department – Community Room - SE corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Alabama Ave.
222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

Leon Young Sports Complex – Between E. Fountain Blvd. & Verde Dr.
1335 S. Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Library 21c – NW corner of Chapel Hills Dr. & Jamboree Dr.
1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Monument Park-n-Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161
1899 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132

Pikes Peak Community College – Centennial Campus – West on S. Academy Blvd. from exit 135 on I-25
5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Pikes Peak Community College – Rampart Range Campus – West of Interquest Pkwy. between Cross Peak View &
New Life Dr. 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – NW of Printers Pkwy. between International Cir. & Airport Rd.
2880 International Cir., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Rocky Mountain Calvary – SE corner of N. Academy Blvd. & Montebello Dr. – Across from the Montebello Post Office
4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

School District 3 Federal Credit Union – NW corner of Grinnell Blvd. & Crawford Ave.
1180 Crawford Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – Westside of I-25 and Woodmen Rd.
6805 Corporate Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

UCCS – In front of main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx drop box).
1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Vista Grande Baptist Church – NW corner of N. Powers Blvd. & Stetson Hills Blvd.
5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Widefield Water & Sanitation District – Fontaine Blvd. between Powers Blvd. & Marksheffel Blvd.
8495 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925

Wilson Ranch Pool – Allegheny Dr. & Split Rock Dr.
2335 Allegheny Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

____

Click here for the El Paso County Sample Ballot

Democratic Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Michael Bennet

US Congress District 4

  • Ike McCorkle

US Congrees - District 5

  • David Torres
  • Michael C Colombe

US Congress, District 7

  • Brittany Peterson

Governor

  • Jared Polis

Secretary of State

  • Jena Griswold

State Treasurer

  • Dave Young

Attorney General

  • Phil Weiser

State Board of Education, At Large

  • Kathy Plomer

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 5

  • Joseph Shelton

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4

  • Jack Barrington

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5

  • Ron Casados

State Senator - District 9

  • Arik Dougherty

State Senator - District 11

  • Tony Exum
  • Yolanda L. Avila

State Senator - District 35

  • Travis Star Nelson

State Representative - District 14

  • Rob Rogers

State Representative - District 15

  • Alvin Sexton

State Representative - District 16

  • Stephanie Vigil

State Representative - District 18

  • Marc Snyder

State Representative - District 17

  • Mischa Smith
  • Regina English

State Representative - District 20

  • Tracey Johnson

State Representative - District 21

  • Kolten Montgomery

State Representative - District 22

  • Blake Garner

State Representative - District 56

  • Kathleen J. Conway

County Treasurer

  • Richard Williams

County Assessor

  • Renee L. Reif

County Sheriff

  • John K. Foley

County Surveyor
No Candidates

County Coroner

  • Bridget Garner

__

Republican Party Ballot

United States Senator

  • Ron Hanks
  • Joe O'Dea

US Congress District 4

  • Robert Lewis
  • Ken Buck

US Congress District 5

  • Dave Williams
  • Rebecca Keltie
  • Doug Lamborn
  • Andrew Heaton

US Congress District 7

  • Erik Aadland
  • Laurel Imer
  • Tim Reichert

Governor

  • Greg Lopez
  • Heidi Ganahl

Secretary of State

  • Tina Peters
  • Mike O'Donnell
  • Pam Anderson

State Treasurer

  • Lang Sias

Attorney General

  • John Kellner

State Board of Education - At Large

  • Dan Maloit

State Board of Education - District 5

  • Steven J. Durham

University of Colorado Regent - District 4

  • Frank McNulty

University of Colorado Regent - District 5

  • Ken Montera

State Senator - District 9

  • Lynda Zamora Wilson
  • Paul Lundeen

State Senator - District 11

  • Dennis Hisey

State Senator - District 35

  • Rod Pelton

State Representative - District 14

  • Rose Pugliese
  • Joe Woyte

State Representative - District 15

  • Scott T. Bottoms

State Representative - District 16

  • Dave Donelson

State Representative - District 17

  • Rachel Inez Stovall

State Representative - District 18

  • Summer Groubert
  • Shana Black

State Representative - District 20

  • Don Wilson

State Representative - District 21

  • Karl O'Brian Dent Sr.
  • Mary Bradfield

State Representative - District 22

  • Kenneth G DeGraaf

State Representative - District 56

  • Rod Bockenfeld

County Commissioner - District 1

  • Lindsay Moore
  • Holly Williams

County Commissioner - District 5

  • David Winney
  • Cami Bremer

County Clerk and Recorder

  • Peter Lupia
  • Steve Schleiker

County Treasurer

  • Gina Trivelli
  • Chuck Broerman

County Assessor

  • Mark Flutcher

County Sheriff

  • Todd M. Watkins
  • Greg Maxwell
  • Joe Roybal

County Surveyor

  • Richard Mariotti

County Coroner

  • Rae Ann Weber
  • Leon Kelly

El Paso County information
Teller County information
Fremont County information

_____

