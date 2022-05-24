2022 Primary Election: Where to vote in El Paso County
News5 is helping you prepare for the June 28, 2022 Colorado Primary Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.
Deadlines for the Primary Election:
- June 6
- Last day to change party affiliation to be eligible to vote in primary
- Last day to submit an application to vote in the primary through a registration drive
- First day ballots will be mailed out by county clerks
- June 20 - Last day to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot by mail
- June 21 - Ballot drop boxes open
- June 28 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- July 6 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
Click here for the El Paso County Sample Ballot
Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in El Paso County. Days and times of operation vary by location.
Visit the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site | El Paso County VSPC list | Map of VSPC locations
Beginning Monday, June 6, 2022, the VSPC location below is open the following days and hours:
Monday, June 6, 2022 - Friday, June 17, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (not open weekends)
Monday, June 20, 2022 - Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office)
Citizens Service Center
1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:
Monday, June 20, 2022 – Friday, June 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Downtown Centennial Hall - NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St.
200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd.
5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) - Enter at Gate 1
6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg. 1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913
North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy.
8830 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:
Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Fountain Library – SE corner of E. Missouri Ave. & S. Main St.
230 S. Main St., Fountain, CO 80817
Town of Monument - Town Hall - SW corner of Beacon Lite Rd. & Highway 105
645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument, CO 80132
Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District – Community Center West – West of Meridian Rd. & Woodmen Hills Dr.
11720 Woodmen Hills Dr., Falcon, CO 80831
Manitou Springs City Hall – Memorial Hall -NW corner of Manitou
606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829
ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY
The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from June 6, 2022, through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, June 28, 2022.
Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 21st St. & W. Rio Grande
2002 Creek Crossing St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – SE corner of Teachout Rd. & Burgess Rd.
11445 Teachout Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Black Forest Park-n-Ride - NW corner of Black Forest Rd. & Woodmen Rd.
7503 Black Forest Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers – To the left of the stop sign at main entrance to Boot Barn
13071 Bass Pro Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate
2007 Southgate Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – Between Constitution Ave. & N. Carefree Cir.
3275 Akers Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Citadel Mall - Northside by food court entrance
750 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909
City of Colorado Springs – NW corner of Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.
30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Colorado Springs Senior Center – South of E. Caramillo St. on N. Hancock Ave.
1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Cottonwood Creek Recreation Center – Between Montarbor Dr. & Rangewood Dr., next to the pool entrance
3920 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918
East Library – West of Union Blvd. between Montebello Dr. & Vickers Dr.
5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Ellicott School District Admin Building – North of Handle Rd. & east of Ellicott Hwy.
322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan, CO 80808
El Paso County Public Services Department – Calhan – SE corner of 10th St. & Golden St.
1010 Golden St., Calhan, CO 80808
Falcon Fire Department - Station 1 – Corner of Meridian Ranch Rd. & Royal County Down Rd.
12072 Royal County Down Rd., Falcon, CO 80831
Falcon Park-n-Ride – near Old Meridian Rd. & Swingline Rd.
Falcon, CO 80831
First and Main – Westside of Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot
New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy. 85/87 & Duckwood Rd., in the first parking lot
2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain, CO 80817
Fountain Police Department – Community Room - SE corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Alabama Ave.
222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, CO 80817
Leon Young Sports Complex – Between E. Fountain Blvd. & Verde Dr.
1335 S. Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Library 21c – NW corner of Chapel Hills Dr. & Jamboree Dr.
1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Monument Park-n-Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161
1899 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132
Pikes Peak Community College – Centennial Campus – West on S. Academy Blvd. from exit 135 on I-25
5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Pikes Peak Community College – Rampart Range Campus – West of Interquest Pkwy. between Cross Peak View &
New Life Dr. 2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – NW of Printers Pkwy. between International Cir. & Airport Rd.
2880 International Cir., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Rocky Mountain Calvary – SE corner of N. Academy Blvd. & Montebello Dr. – Across from the Montebello Post Office
4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918
School District 3 Federal Credit Union – NW corner of Grinnell Blvd. & Crawford Ave.
1180 Crawford Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80911
Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – Westside of I-25 and Woodmen Rd.
6805 Corporate Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919
UCCS – In front of main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx drop box).
1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande Baptist Church – NW corner of N. Powers Blvd. & Stetson Hills Blvd.
5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Widefield Water & Sanitation District – Fontaine Blvd. between Powers Blvd. & Marksheffel Blvd.
8495 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925
Wilson Ranch Pool – Allegheny Dr. & Split Rock Dr.
2335 Allegheny Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Democratic Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Michael Bennet
US Congress District 4
- Ike McCorkle
US Congrees - District 5
- David Torres
- Michael C Colombe
US Congress, District 7
- Brittany Peterson
Governor
- Jared Polis
Secretary of State
- Jena Griswold
State Treasurer
- Dave Young
Attorney General
- Phil Weiser
State Board of Education, At Large
- Kathy Plomer
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 5
- Joseph Shelton
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 4
- Jack Barrington
Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5
- Ron Casados
State Senator - District 9
- Arik Dougherty
State Senator - District 11
- Tony Exum
- Yolanda L. Avila
State Senator - District 35
- Travis Star Nelson
State Representative - District 14
- Rob Rogers
State Representative - District 15
- Alvin Sexton
State Representative - District 16
- Stephanie Vigil
State Representative - District 18
- Marc Snyder
State Representative - District 17
- Mischa Smith
- Regina English
State Representative - District 20
- Tracey Johnson
State Representative - District 21
- Kolten Montgomery
State Representative - District 22
- Blake Garner
State Representative - District 56
- Kathleen J. Conway
County Treasurer
- Richard Williams
County Assessor
- Renee L. Reif
County Sheriff
- John K. Foley
County Surveyor
No Candidates
County Coroner
- Bridget Garner
Republican Party Ballot
United States Senator
- Ron Hanks
- Joe O'Dea
US Congress District 4
- Robert Lewis
- Ken Buck
US Congress District 5
- Dave Williams
- Rebecca Keltie
- Doug Lamborn
- Andrew Heaton
US Congress District 7
- Erik Aadland
- Laurel Imer
- Tim Reichert
Governor
- Greg Lopez
- Heidi Ganahl
Secretary of State
- Tina Peters
- Mike O'Donnell
- Pam Anderson
State Treasurer
- Lang Sias
Attorney General
- John Kellner
State Board of Education - At Large
- Dan Maloit
State Board of Education - District 5
- Steven J. Durham
University of Colorado Regent - District 4
- Frank McNulty
University of Colorado Regent - District 5
- Ken Montera
State Senator - District 9
- Lynda Zamora Wilson
- Paul Lundeen
State Senator - District 11
- Dennis Hisey
State Senator - District 35
- Rod Pelton
State Representative - District 14
- Rose Pugliese
- Joe Woyte
State Representative - District 15
- Scott T. Bottoms
State Representative - District 16
- Dave Donelson
State Representative - District 17
- Rachel Inez Stovall
State Representative - District 18
- Summer Groubert
- Shana Black
State Representative - District 20
- Don Wilson
State Representative - District 21
- Karl O'Brian Dent Sr.
- Mary Bradfield
State Representative - District 22
- Kenneth G DeGraaf
State Representative - District 56
- Rod Bockenfeld
County Commissioner - District 1
- Lindsay Moore
- Holly Williams
County Commissioner - District 5
- David Winney
- Cami Bremer
County Clerk and Recorder
- Peter Lupia
- Steve Schleiker
County Treasurer
- Gina Trivelli
- Chuck Broerman
County Assessor
- Mark Flutcher
County Sheriff
- Todd M. Watkins
- Greg Maxwell
- Joe Roybal
County Surveyor
- Richard Mariotti
County Coroner
- Rae Ann Weber
- Leon Kelly
El Paso County information
Teller County information
Fremont County information
