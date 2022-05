PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lawmakers in Harrisburgh failed to pass gun control reforms Wednesday, just days after the Texas mass elementary school shooting. The students at McCall Middle School walked right out the door Thursday afternoon demanding lawmakers vote on gun control measures. They say their safety is in jeopardy. More than 100 eighth-graders at McCall Middle School are calling on lawmakers to pass gun control. Kaitlin McCann is their teacher and led the students at the afternoon rally. Gun violence and civics have been part of the curriculum during the school year. Thinking about what happened in Texas brought her to tears. “It’s...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO