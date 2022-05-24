ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Stench swallows Port Charlotte neighborhood, county tasked to fix the smell

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exeBo_0fo7xXtC00

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – There’s a stench that’s swallowing one Charlotte County community. The smell is so bad that some people that live in Port Charlotte don’t even want to go outside.

“It smells like sewer,” said Shelly Lochli.

“S–t. Like, trash, all the time,” added Michael Valdez.

If you’re wondering what it smells like near Loveland Boulevard and Midway Boulevard, you probably don’t want to. On a scale of 1-10, Lochli said it’s maxed out.

“Ten. It smells like straight septic sewer,” she said.

It’s not the neighbor’s trash or even this Port-A-John that’s emitting the ever-so-potent essence.

It’s actually sewage buried under the street, traveling in a brand new pipe.

“That’s not good at all,” Lochli said.

All of the sewage from the area comes to the East Port treatment plant. The smells are supposed to follow.

The new pipeline transporting the waste uses gravity. It’s a little bit slower and that gives gas the time to escape.

“Can we get rid of this,” Valdez said.

It’s a great question and the answer is yes. However, it’s going to cost taxpayers.

There’s no need to tear up the pipeline that was just put into service in 2021. Instead, the count plans to inject chemicals into the sewage line to help reduce the smell.

“If it could’ve been built better and avoided all of this, that would’ve been great,” Valdez said.

Charlotte County Commissioners will vote to buy the chemicals at Tuesday’s meeting.

In the meantime, until the process starts, the struggle continues along Midway Boulevard.

“We’re not going to open the windows if that’s what we’re going to smell all day,” Lochli said.

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Bear cub seen roaming Mercato shops in North Naples

A young bear was caught on camera roaming around the Mercato Shops in North Naples. The bear was seen on Wednesday at around dinner time. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said right now bear cubs are growing up and trying to get away from their mothers to become independent.
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota and Manatee County office closures in observance of Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Memorial Day is slowly approaching, Sarasota and Manatee County Government offices will be closed in observance of the day. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection for Manatee County will be postponed for the holiday and from Tuesday through Saturday for residents in separate parts of the county.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smells#Stench#Swallowing
Longboat Observer

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh hopes Manatee County residents embrace change

Change is hard. And change is hitting us here in Manatee County… hard. But it shouldn’t hurt like this. (The May 24) Manatee County Commission meeting was gut-wrenching — as I watched veiled and not-so-veiled — attacks of our County Administration and County Administrator, Dr. Scott Hopes. While the meeting was tough to endure, it was not surprising.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Growing traffic concerns raise questions about Cape Coral growth

A traffic nightmare seems to be coming for Southwest Florida’s rapidly growing largest city. Last week WINK News broke the news that Cape Coral is growing faster than city leaders expected. Since then, WINK News has received many questions from viewers in the area. Most of the questions are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Low flying plane captures attention of Lehigh Acres neighborhood

A low-flying plane rattles people in one Southwest Florida neighborhood. It turns out that the plane belongs to Lee County Mosquito Control and was doing pest control testing. When Wilberson Vilsaint shot the video of the plane flying low, he said he worried that the plane was flying too close to the ground.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Jackets are required, sir

Boating: The town's marine patrol officer stopped a boater in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone and cited him for his inability to produce the required number of life jackets for the people aboard. The officer explained the reason for the stop and delivered a warning for operating on plane in the slow-speed zone as well.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee missing teen found and is safe, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen. Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton. An alert was issued because she requires medication.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday marked the last day of school for students within the School District of Manatee County. Friday, May 27 is the last day for Sarasota County Schools. For one teacher, the last day of school marks the end to a very successful career. Mrs. Shelia Riley...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy