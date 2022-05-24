Vintage Garage brings dozens of vendors to Evanston parking garage
By Adina Keeling
More than 70 vendors piled into the Maple Avenue parking garage Sunday, May 22, to sell vintage toys, cashmere sweaters, mid-century furniture, retro lighters and anything in between. The vendors are a part of a Chicago-based flea market called Vintage Garage. The market first moved to Evanston last year...
Birdhouse in the warm evening glow on the corner of Seward Street and Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments within a...
Heavy equipment operator Rajko Strinic dredges the Church Street Power Boat Ramp. He’s been working all week and will be finished tomorrow. Sand that accumulates at the bottom of the boat harbor is trucked about a block south to the Greenwood Street Beach. Dredging occurs most every year. The city pays $35,000 for the digging. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Construction along Main Street between Jackson Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in Downtown Naperville is beginning to wrap up. Main Street is now open and workers will venture over to Jefferson Avenue to stage the beginning of the next reconstruction phase that aims to improve pedestrian mobility, accessibility and safety in this area. Watch for signs directing new detours.
LINCOLN SQUARE — Ravenswood neighbors have rallied around Eduard “Ed” Peci several times in the last 10 years, supporting the former Windy City Liquors owner and his family through robberies and devastating loss. Community members again are galvanizing to help Peci, 70, who was attacked outside the...
ENGLEWOOD — A mixed-use building that was pitched for an Invest South/West project in the heart of Englewood has been revived as part of a major city investment in affordable housing. Thrive Englewood, an affordable housing project pioneered by DL3 Realty, the real estate team behind Englewood Square, has...
Two Chicago women have been charged with robbing an Ulta Beauty store in Mundelein and stealing thousands of dollars in products, prosecutors said. Keyazjhia Banks, 21, of the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue in Chicago, was charged with robbery, burglary and retail theft over $300. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Caitlin Valiulis said during […]
WEST RIDGE — When Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) announced in February that the shuttered library in West Ridge would be sold for $400,000, neighbors raised concerns about the transparency of the sale process and a future building tenant’s ties to Silverstein. As a result, and after Block Club...
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. The Margarita Inn’s 1974 “rooming house” special use permit is expired, the city’s Land Use Commission decided during its meeting Wednesday. The 9-0 vote was a setback for Connections for the Homeless, which has been running the former hotel as a shelter during the pandemic and is seeking to make the arrangement permanent.
CHICAGO — Chicago’s first casino is almost a done deal after City Council approved the plan Wednesday. Bally’s plan to build a $1.7 billion riverfront casino and resort at the Tribune Publishing site in River West was approved by a 41-7 vote. Now it heads to the Illinois Gaming Board for final approval.
Editors’ note: Full disclosure, this story is written by contributor Sam Molitor, a high school student who is related to the event’s organizers. For more information on the rest of the events for May, including lantern making and launching, please visit Evanston ASPA here. But this story is about one of the biggest event’s this month.
Friends of the Robert Crown Center (FRCC) announced Monday that it transferred another $600,000 to the City of Evanston for the new Robert Crown Community Center, bringing the total transferred in cash from FRCC and State of Illinois to $11.437 million, enough to cover $6 million in construction costs and nearly all of the $5,841,607 in principal and interest payments to date.
CHICAGO — A day after his grocery store coupon giveaway, philanthropist and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is doing another gas giveaway at 10 stations throughout the city Thursday. This giveaway will provide people $2/gallon of regular gas per person, Wilson and city officials said. There could be other discounts...
CHICAGO — People lined up in pouring rain Wednesday morning, hoping to nab a $25 grocery coupon during the latest round of Willie Wilson giveaways. Wilson, the millionaire mayoral candidate, is giving away $200,000 worth of grocery coupons at 29 stores in the city Wednesday. Hundreds of people lined up early at some of the grocery stores.
The City of Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Evanston beaches will open for the season on Saturday, May 28, and will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. To ensure all community members can access and enjoy Evanston public swimming beaches, the city will provide...
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED TORNADO WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * TORNADO WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 348 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED OVER ADDISON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. * THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... OHARE AIRPORT, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND FRANKLIN PARK AROUND 355 PM CDT. SCHILLER PARK AND ROSEMONT AROUND 400 PM CDT. ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, DES PLAINES, PARK RIDGE AND ROLLING MEADOWS AROUND 405 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IN THE PATH OF THIS TORNADIC THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE PALATINE, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, NILES, MORTON GROVE, PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING, NORTHBROOK, WINNETKA, NORTHFIELD, DEERFIELD AND GLENCOE. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 67 AND 78. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 35. OEMC ZONES...TORNADO WARNING. 1. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! MOVE TO A BASEMENT OR AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. AVOID WINDOWS. IF YOU ARE OUTDOORS, IN A MOBILE HOME, OR IN A VEHICLE, MOVE TO THE CLOSEST SUBSTANTIAL SHELTER AND PROTECT YOURSELF FROM FLYING DEBRIS.
When Nina Barrett first visited Bookman’s Alley, the quaint downtown Evanston bookstore tucked away in an alley off Sherman Avenue, she never imagined she’d be writing the store’s next chapter some 30 years later. In fall 1985, Barrett, then a grad student at Northwestern University’s Medill School...
There are gorgeous properties and then there's this place. I mean, it's on the Lovemoney website list as one of The Most Amazing Mansions in Every State. Skeptical, I wanted to see what exactly made this place so "amazing" and I have to admit I was impressed no matter how much I wanted to dismiss the hyperbolic verbiage to describe the home.
