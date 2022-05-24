ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Iowa Senate passes bottle bill

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXGPI_0fo7xOBt00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago.

Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption.

Also included in the bill is an increase in the “redemption center handling fee” from $0.01 to $0.03 per can or bottle.

“Dealers will be able to opt-out effective upon enactment if they meet one of several provisions and that would be a food establishment license is held, that would include most grocery stores and convenience stores leaving just a few retailers selling pop and not food,” said Jason Schultz.

Upgrades coming to Explorers’ home ballpark

Governor Reynolds has not indicated if she will sign the bill into law.

A local redemption center owner said the $0.01 handling fee was difficult for many others in the business.

“There’s now approximately 60 recycling centers left, and when we opened up in 1999, 23 years ago, there was, I believe, it was either 300 or 400 recycling centers. But a lot of the smaller towns went out of business because they don’t do enough volume to sustain at that 1 penny handling fee,” said Steve Rasmussen, the owner of SCK Co.

Rasmussen said the two-penny increase will help him invest in his business and bump up pay for his staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 8

AP_001504.fcebd40911b3483b93f2bf2599e4f3e5.1323
3d ago

Two decades to pass a three cent bill. I wouldn’t be too proud of that passage. How many tons of cans were thrown into the ditches the past two decades that could have helped the collection centers? C’mon, IOWA! How many aluminum fishing boats could have been built by using recycled aluminum.

Reply(3)
5
Nancy Potter
3d ago

if stores charge for the cans they should take them back.

Reply(1)
15
Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Legislature Votes To Erase Certain Taxes During Final Days

Des Moines, Iowa — Before the Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year early Wednesday, legislators voted to erase income taxes on the one-thousand dollar bonuses Governor Reynolds distributed to teachers and police out of federal pandemic funds. The bill also erases sales taxes on some feminine hygiene products as well as diapers for babies and adults.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Taking a look at NRA donations among Iowa's congressional delegation

WASHINGTON — In the days since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School, many have taken their outrage over the tragedy to social media. Some posts criticize the amount of campaign donations Iowa lawmakers have accepted from the National Rifle Association (NRA). Many of those posts cite a list...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
KCRG.com

Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed a Republican that’s running against a Republican incumbent in the Iowa House. Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5, which covers parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien and Osceola counties.
IOWA STATE
iowatorch.com

Reynolds targets two more Republican state representatives

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds made four more endorsements in Iowa House races on Wednesday, including endorsing the challenger of a second Republican incumbent and endorsed one incumbent over a third who were drawn into the same district. She is backing candidates who support her “pro-taxpayer, pro-law...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Senate#Convenience Stores#Explorers#Sck Co#Nexstar Media Inc
KCAU 9 News

Iowa lawmakers bring 2022 legislative session to an end

The standings budget was the final one passed by both chambers. Through an amendment to the bill, filed by Republicans, the open enrollment deadline of March 1 for students in the state was removed, allowing them to enroll at any time. Also on that amendment, there is a section that prohibits election offices from accepting funds from private entities.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

GOP Leaders Say Tax Cut Plan the ‘Crown Jewel’ of Iowa’s 2022 Legislative Session

FILE - In a Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, State Representatives stand at their desks during the opening prayer in the Iowa House chambers, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa as lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March. The Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a session shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and altered by chaotic street protests over police treatment of African Americans. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Recycling
northwestmoinfo.com

A Public School Choice Proposal Passes on Iowa’s Final Legislative Day

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) The 2022 Iowa legislative session ended early this (Wednesday) morning — just after midnight — with Republicans adopting a new proposal to let parents transfer their children from one public school to another, at any time. Under current law, open enrollment applications must...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Statehouse updates: Removing taxes from worker bonuses, approving semi-automatic rifles for hunting

DES MOINES, Iowa — After weeks of inactivity, Iowa lawmakers returned to the statehouse Monday getting to work on a number of final measures. One of those bills to pass was Senate File 2367, a measure to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene products as well as child and adult diapers. Also included in the bill, the removal of income tax on bonuses approved by Gov. Kim Reynolds which were delivered to police officers, teachers, child care workers, and correctional officers.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy