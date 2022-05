Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he became the center of political debate by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means to protest racial inequality and police violence. At the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and hasn't been on an NFL roster since.

