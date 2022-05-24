Simone Biles signs suitcases for Michigan foster children

We usually hear about the “War Between the States” but only occasionally pinpointing Michigan. Michigan did indeed become involved, even though no battles took place here. Michigan sent many troops and generals – the most famous being Custer. Aside from Custer, among the generals were Elon J. Farnsworth, Byron Root Pierce, Orlando Metcalfe Poe, Israel Bush Richardson, and Orlando B. Willcox. Initially, Michigan governor Austin Blair wound up sending seven regiments to fight, when he was only asked for one.

