Expect record-breaking temperatures early this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Record breaking heat is coming to Kern county this week.

A warming trend is expected until Wednesday, with highs climbing up each and everyday. Highs will be peaking around 15 to 20 degrees above average.

A cooling trend is anticipated Friday and Saturday. Dry weather will persist through next Monday.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

