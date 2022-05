STRUTHERS >> The Chardon baseball team came into a May 25 district semifinal game against Niles McKinley carrying scorching hot bats, and they stayed that way. Sparked by first-inning RBI by Heath Fetchik and Jake Barker, the Hilltoppers finished the game with 12 hits. Combined with six shutout innings from Nolan Kirsh on the mound, that spelled the recipe for success as Chardon defeated the Red Dragons, 10-0, in six innings at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.

CHARDON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO