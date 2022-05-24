Cleveland City Council votes to increase fines for off-road vehicles, stunt driving on city streets

CLEVELAND — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are joining Ohio Department of Transportation work sites to help enforce Ohio’s Move Over law. The law requires drivers to move over into an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights stopped on the roadside. If shifting lanes is not possible, drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jakob VanSickle, who has advocated for safer cycling in Cleveland for 10 years as the Executive Director of Bike Cleveland, was almost hit by an RTA bus as he crossed the Detroit-Superior Bridge into Downtown Cleveland. VanSickle was in a well-marked bike lane when an RTA...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials dramatically changed course this weekend on a hotly debated topic that raged in the city for more than half a decade: how to handle the packs of dirt-bike and ATV riders who rip through city streets. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Saturday made clear...
CLEVELAND — Cleveland city officials, including Mayor Justin Bibb, held a briefing on Tuesday with updates on several areas of improved city services. Bibb was joined by Cleveland Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen, plus Frank Williams, the city's new director of public works. The news conference at East 66th...
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in many employees working from home, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is launching a new initiative aimed at bringing workers back downtown. Mayor Bibb will hold a press conference at...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video giving you the first look at police and state troopers carrying out a big crackdown on dirt bikes. It shows how riders tried to get away, and it shows what it took to stop them. So many of you have been calling for police to […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle flipped late Thursday during a crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue. 19 News was there as authorities began to clear the scene; our crew did not witness EMS transport any victims.
Toledo City Council talks guns following news of Texas school shooting. Some members of Toledo City Council want action taken at the local level on guns. Scattered storms could deliver gusty winds later this afternoon/evening. Dan Smith has the latest.
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two “reckless” dirt bike drivers were involved in a pursuit Saturday originating in Brooklyn and continuing into Parma, according to the Parma Police Department. Police said the individuals, one riding a red and blue bike and the other riding a black and white bike,...
Officers responded to Walmart May 21 for a reported theft. The suspect was already gone from the business but returned shortly after because she left behind her wallet. She was subsequently charged for the $221 theft of household items. Overdose: Telhurst Road. A man, 30, suffered a drug overdose at...
BEREA, Ohio – An Ohio property valuation bill recently signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine has the ability to potentially cost the Berea City School District a significant amount of tax income. During the Berea Board of Education’s May 9 work session, District Treasurer/CFO Jill Rowe explained the...
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The OVI checkpoint, announced today by the Brook Park Police Department, will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight on West 130th Street in the city of Brook Park. The checkpoint, held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to deter and intercept impaired...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies were awarded grant money by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in an effort to help combat violent crime and protect their communities. The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department, the Medina County Sherriff's Office and the Sheffield Village Police Department were all awarded...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has become shorthanded in its fight against crime. The city has 1,383 police officers, or 257 below the level it hopes to staff the department. The drop has concerned city officials as violent crime continues to spike. Cleveland also must deal with suburban departments cherry-picking top officers with the lure of higher salaries and safer streets.
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The city of Cleveland settled with a retired fire battalion chief for $990,000, a move that came more than six years after he sued the city and claimed officials mistakenly retaliated against him. Sean DeCrane, who worked as a firefighter for 25 years, accused city officials in...
CANTON, Ohio — Canton Chief of Police, John D. Gabbard, is reminding Canton parents and youth about the city's curfew guidelines as students get ready for summer vacation. Gabbard says the city will actively enforce the curfew and parents along with their children will be held accountable if violations occur.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a theft suspect broke into George’s Auto Center and Sales, and detectives need help identifying them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 16415 Lorain Ave. at 5:10 a.m. on May 22, according to police. Take a close look at the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner confirmed the body found in a vacant Slavic Village home on May 25 is 25-year-old Anastasia Hamilton, who was reported missing earlier this week. Hamilton was reportedly last seen “under suspicious circumstances” at 10:15 p.m. on May 21 in the Terminal...
CLEVELAND — The recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues to impact Northeast Ohio. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Cuyahoga County to the list of those at a 'high' community level. Lorain and Ashtabula counties are also at that threshold for the second consecutive week.
