Cleveland, OH

Cleveland City Council votes to increase fines for off-road vehicles, stunt driving on city streets

WKYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe move by council comes just days...

www.wkyc.com

spectrumnews1.com

Troopers target violators of Ohio's Move Over law in ODOT work zones

CLEVELAND — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are joining Ohio Department of Transportation work sites to help enforce Ohio’s Move Over law. The law requires drivers to move over into an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights stopped on the roadside. If shifting lanes is not possible, drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Car flips during crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle flipped late Thursday during a crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue. 19 News was there as authorities began to clear the scene; our crew did not witness EMS transport any victims.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Police chase ‘reckless’ dirt bike drivers

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two “reckless” dirt bike drivers were involved in a pursuit Saturday originating in Brooklyn and continuing into Parma, according to the Parma Police Department. Police said the individuals, one riding a red and blue bike and the other riding a black and white bike,...
PARMA, OH
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
cleveland19.com

Brook Park OVI checkpoint announced

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The OVI checkpoint, announced today by the Brook Park Police Department, will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. tonight on West 130th Street in the city of Brook Park. The checkpoint, held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to deter and intercept impaired...
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police face officer shortage amid increase in violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland has become shorthanded in its fight against crime. The city has 1,383 police officers, or 257 below the level it hopes to staff the department. The drop has concerned city officials as violent crime continues to spike. Cleveland also must deal with suburban departments cherry-picking top officers with the lure of higher salaries and safer streets.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Theft suspect breaks into auto center in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a theft suspect broke into George’s Auto Center and Sales, and detectives need help identifying them. The breaking and entering and theft happened at 16415 Lorain Ave. at 5:10 a.m. on May 22, according to police. Take a close look at the...
CLEVELAND, OH

