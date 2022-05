GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Health officials are urging people in the Galax area to watch for signs of rabies in their pets after a rabid fox was found. The live red fox was found May 24 on the porch of a home in the 100 block of Pine Knoll Drive in Galax, according to the Mount Rogers Health District, which says the fox has tested positive for rabies. The person who called it in reported hearing a possible animal fight shortly before seeing the fox.

GALAX, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO