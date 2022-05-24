ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics maul Miami Heat to level NBA Eastern Conference final

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGQO4_0fo7wKCG00
Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics as they clinched a crucial postseason win.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics pounded the Miami Heat early, jumping out to a 26-4 lead and cruising to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Miami missed 15 of their first 16 shots in the second straight game that was all but over after 12 minutes. The Heat led 39-18 after the first quarter of Game 3 of this bizarre series in which no game has been close down the stretch.

Payton Pritchard had 14 points for the Celtics. Derrick White added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Robert Williams finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Celtics led by 27 points in the second quarter and stretched their advantage to 32 in the third. Each game in this series has featured a lead of at least 20 points.

Victor Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points. Miami’s starting five of All-Star Jimmy Butler (six points), Kyle Lowry (three points), PJ Tucker (0 points), Max Strus (0 points) and Bam Adebayo (nine points) were a combined 7 of 36 shooting. They all sat out the fourth quarter. And the Celtics stymied the Heat without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who sat with a sprained right ankle he suffered in the second half of Game 3.

The Heat were without Tyler Herro, who suffered a groin injury late in Game 3. Butler was in the starting lineup after missing the second half of Game 3 with swelling in his right knee. Lowry (strained left hamstring), Strus (strained hamstring) and Tucker (left knee irritation) all tested their injuries pregame before being cleared to go.

Even with their banged-up roster, the Celtics enjoyed their fastest start of the series. Starting in place of Smart, White scored the game’s first seven points as Boston took an 8-0 lead. It quickly grew to 18-1, with Miami misfiring on their first 14 shots. The Heat didn’t get their first points until Adebayo’s free throw at the 7:56 mark. Miami made their first field goal at 3:22, a three-pointer by Oladipo, and finished the quarter 3 for 20. The Celtics took a 29-11 lead into the second quarter and led 57-33 at the half.

Game 5 is on Wednesday in Miami.

Comments / 0

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys The Miami Heat For Awful Game 5 Performance: "They Resembled A Bunch Of Construction Workers Looking Like They're Throwing Bricks All Over The Damn Place."

The Boston Celtics moved one step closer to reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, as they beat the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics were absolutely solid on defense, restricting the Miami Heat to 80 points as they defeated them by 13 points.
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
