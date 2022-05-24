ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for DuPage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: DuPage The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lisle, or near Wheaton, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Carol Stream and Glen Ellyn around 345 PM CDT. Lombard, Glendale Heights and Bloomingdale around 350 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Addison, Villa Park, Elmhurst, Roselle, Elk Grove Village, Bensenville, Wood Dale and Itasca. This includes... College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Morton Arboretum, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates I-88 between mile markers 128 and 130. I-290 between mile markers 5 and 14. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Copiah, Franklin, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Franklin; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northeastern Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southwestern Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Vaughn, or 11 miles west of Brookhaven, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Vaughn around 925 AM CDT. Loyd Star and Caseyville around 935 AM CDT. Allen around 945 AM CDT. Glancy around 1005 AM CDT. Martinsville around 1010 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 220 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Houston, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Nettleton, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Leotis, Old Union, Buena Vista and George P Cossar State Park. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Southeastern Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 933 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations... Bruce, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Freeport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11 AM Thursday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guilford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Webster, southwestern Claiborne, north central Bienville and central Bossier Parishes through 415 AM CDT At 333 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Cotton Valley to 6 miles northeast of Eastwood to near Doyline to 8 miles south of Haughton. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Minden, Haughton, Sibley, Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Doyline, Dubberly, Dixie Inn, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Evergreen, Leton, Curtis, Fillmore, Koran, Gilark, Noles Landing, Ivan and Lake Bistineau North. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Carroll; Clinton; Howard The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Indiana Central Clinton County in central Indiana West central Howard County in central Indiana Northeastern Boone County in central Indiana * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located south of Frankfort, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Frankfort around 635 PM EDT. Michigantown around 640 PM EDT. Burlington around 650 PM EDT. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 145 and 151. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE WESTERN KENAI PENINSULA * Winds...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. * Timing...Noon to 10 PM AKDT Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...Daytime highs in the low to mid 70s. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Greater Bristol Bay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN BRISTOL BAY INLAND AREAS * Winds...Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * Temperatures...Daytime highs in the low to mid 70s. * Location...Northern inland portions of Bristol Bay from Dillingham towards Iliamna, including New Stuyahok and Koliganek. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Matanuska Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE MATANUSKA VALLEY AND KNIK RIVER VALLEY * Winds...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Timing...Noon to 10 PM AKDT Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...Daytime highs in the mid 70s. * Location...Wasilla, Palmer, Matanuska Valley and Knik River Valley. Highest winds gusts expected across the Knik and Matanuska Valleys. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
WASILLA, AK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Neshoba; Winston A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LEAKE...EAST CENTRAL ATTALA...SOUTHWESTERN WINSTON AND NORTHWESTERN NESHOBA COUNTIES At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Edinburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Zama and Noxapater. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Anchorage RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE ANCHORAGE AREA * Winds...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. * Timing...Noon to 10 PM AKDT Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Temperatures...Daytime highs in the mid 70s. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin and US 395 in northwest San Bernardino County.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 08:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1057 AM EDT/957 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a waterspout and gusty winds along a line extending from near Port St. Joe to 23 miles southwest of Apalachicola to 39 miles south of Mexico Beach. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Howard Creek, Apalachicola Airport, Simmons Bayou and Willis Landing. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hickman, Maury, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hickman; Maury; Williamson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maury County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Williamson County in Middle Tennessee Central Hickman County in Middle Tennessee * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Centerville to 15 miles northeast of Hohenwald to near Mount Pleasant, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Columbia, Centerville, Spring Hill, Mount Pleasant, Thompson`s Station, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Lyles, Santa Fe, Hampshire, Williamsport, Nunnelly and Pinewood. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 48 and 50. Interstate 840 between mile markers 6 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Barry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Christian, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone and Taney. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 335 AM CDT, The heavy rain that fell earlier has ended, however, runoff from this heavy rain could occur the rest of the night. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Azalea Drive, North Indian Creek at Orchid Drive, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Little Sugar Creek at Skaggs Hollow Road, Flat Creek at Highway C, Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Little Crane Creek at Old Wire Road and Shoal Creek at Farm Road 2110. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Joplin, Neosho, Branson, Monett, Cassville, Kimberling City, Pineville and Silver Dollar City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Eastern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina Western Greenwood County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Abbeville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenwood, Hodges and Cokesbury around 540 PM EDT. Ware Shoals and Shoals Junction around 550 PM EDT. Waterloo around 600 PM EDT. Laurens and Gray Court around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Coronaca, Bradley, Hickory Tavern, Ora and Promised Land. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Eastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms was located near League City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, northwestern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR WESTERN MOORE...SOUTHEASTERN ANSON...EASTERN MONTGOMERY AND WESTERN RICHMOND COUNTIES At 758 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Seagrove to Biscoe to 10 miles southeast of Troy to 13 miles east of Ansonville to near Wadesboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockingham, Wadesboro, Troy, Biscoe, Mount Gilead, Robbins, Ellerbe, Foxfire, Star and Candor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

