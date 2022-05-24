Saratoga Springs Dems looking for DPW candidates

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The City of Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee is looking for candidates to run in November’s special election to seat a commissioner of Public Works for next year.

The call for candidates is procedural and not a commentary on Jason Golub, a Democrat whom the Saratoga Springs City Council appointed as interim DPW commissioner earlier this month, said Pat Tuz, chair of the committee.

“We’ve got a good interim person, and he may be our candidate, but we are obligated to put a release out there and invite candidates and interview them. That’s our procedure,” Tuz said.

The committee will formally announce its candidate at the end of July, Tuz said.

Golub, who served as a co-chair of the city’s Police Reform Task Force, succeeded the late Anthony ‘Skip’ Scirocco, who died in April at age 74 after holding the DPW job since 2008.

Golub said he intends to run for the DPW post in November’s special election.

Golub’s professional experience includes working as a senior lawyer and chief compliance officer at Fortune 500 companies like GE and a chief diversity officer at public companies.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for the repair, replacement and maintenance of all the public ways, streets, highways, drinking water and sewer lines in the City of Saratoga Springs. The part-time commissioner position is paid $14,500 a year.

Golub currently works full time as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Chief Diversity Officer at Kahilla, an organization focused on bringing equity to the corporate world.

A regular election in November 2023 will seat a commissioner for a 2-year term beginning in 2024, meaning whoever wins this year’s special election will have to run again the following year to retain the seat.

Golub was chosen by the City Council over Skip’s son and Saratoga County Public Works employee Anthony Scirocco Jr., and former city Deputy DPW Commissioner and Director of Public Works William McTygue.

No other Democratic candidates have yet come forward. Scirocco is a Republican, and McTygue said during the search process to fill the interim seat that he did not have an interest in running for the DPW commissioner position in the special election.

Andrew Waite can be reached at awaite@dailygazette.net and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs