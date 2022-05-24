Lakeview VFW to commemorate Memorial Day

Denis John Lane, 68, died May 13, 2022, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Denis was born on Aug. 6, 1953, to John and Marie (Suty) Lane at the Lakeview Hospital. He was raised on the family ranch and attended grade school in Adel, graduating high school at Lakeview High with the class of 1971.Ê After high school, he attended TVCC for one year, but obligations to the ranch compelled him to return home. Denis had a burning desire to serve his country; unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be with the ranch.

