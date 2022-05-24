Lakeview VFW to commemorate Memorial Day

Denis John Lane, 68, died May 13, 2022, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Denis was born on Aug. 6, 1953, to John and Marie (Suty) Lane at the Lakeview Hospital. He was raised on the family ranch and attended grade school in Adel, graduating high school at Lakeview High with the class of 1971.Ê After high school, he attended TVCC for one year, but obligations to the ranch compelled him to return home. Denis had a burning desire to serve his country; unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be with the ranch.
It's the Lake County Flash for Friday, May 27, 2022 -- your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday! This week's edition of the Flash features stories about new AIC unit at WCCF, LCP awarded grant for Alger Theater restoration, Town swimming pool to open soon and local collaborative forest project receives funding.
What was formerly vacant space behind High Desert Coffee in Lakeview has been transformed into a boutique style RV park. Called The High Desert Hideaway, the business is the vision of Lakeview resident and entrepreneur Garrett Childress. Thanks to the work of multiple local contractors, the RV park is ready to welcome guests to stay at its six spots, conveniently in walking distance of downtown Lakeview.
High Desert Coffee Company celebrated five years in business over Memorial Day weekend. Owner Jess Smit said the business never would have come this far without her wonderful staff, loyal customers, family and her husband. A lot has changed for High Desert in the past five years, she said, and it is her goal to continue growing the business and bringing new things to the community.
