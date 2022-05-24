ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Illinois mom fights for rideshare driver safety

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4WcE_0fo7v6t800

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois mother is making it her mission to fight for better safety when it comes to rideshare drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft.

Marla Flowers Rice’s son, 29-year-old Kristian Philpotts, was shot and killed during a robbery while he was driving three teenagers in Urbana. His mother has been giving suggestions to Lyft on how to improve their safety.

“Their safety features have not been updated since July of last year,” Rice said. “It needs to be improved.

But she said that nothing has changed since her son’s death.

“Lyft, in my opinion, it seems like they don’t care about their drivers or their families,” Rice said.

Since her son’s death, Rice has reached out to the company, but said she has gotten the standard “We’ll get back to you” response.

“They keep releasing this generic message saying ‘Oh we’re working daily on enhancing our safety features,'”

Lyft driver Brad Stephens disputes that claim.

“For probably three years, there has not been any change to make it safer for the drivers,” Stephens said.

He too has experienced safety issues when picking up passengers.

“They became very violent,” Stephens recalled of one incident. “I’ve had people kick my vehicles, I’ve had people take swings at me, try to hit me through the vehicle, I’ve had people threaten my life over it. I have contacted Lyft about it and Lyft has done absolutely nothing.”

Rice said her son’s murder was not the first bad experience he had with the rideshare app. She said he was carjacked in December and when he ran away, he received a text from the company asking if he needed help since his car did not reach the destination.

“He replied ‘Yes’ on that one” Rice said. “A generic message came back and said ‘Your reply cannot be forwarded.’ That app malfunctioned when he needed help.”

Rice said that when her son was shot, he received a similar message, asking if he needed help since the vehicle was not moving. By that time, it was too late.

“That app, they say they are doing updates,” Rice said. “That’s not true.”

Stephens said that when he reached out to Lyft for his experience, their response was to remove unruly passengers from getting him as a driver again.

“The problem is ‘What about the next Lyft driver that tries to pick up that person?'” Stephens said.

Both Rice and Stephens said they have given suggestions to the company on ways to improve safety, like a panic button in the car to alert law enforcement, bulletproof glass in Lyft-owned cars or better identification of passengers.

“By being able to see who you’re picking up and it being that person. Second, background checks to the person,” Stephens listed as a few suggestions. “We have to do background checks, they should have to do background checks also.”

Both said they have yet to hear back about their suggestions.

Before his death, Kristian Philpotts finished his master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and was planning to attend the University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine. His mother is now raising money via GoFundMe for an endowment for other students going into a field with animals so they don’t have to take a second or third job to pay for school.

A Lyft representative responded to our request for comment with the following statement:

“Since day one, we’ve built safety into every part of the Lyft experience. We are committed to doing everything we can to help protect drivers from crime, and will continue to take action and invest in technology, policies and partnerships to make Lyft as safe as it can be.”

Lyft safety policies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria officials enforcing curfew ordinance for juveniles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do you know where your child is?. This is a question Peoria city leaders are posing to parents as officials get ready to strengthen enforcement of the city’s curfew ordinance. City leaders are stressing the ordinance is not new, but they said the community...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police launch voluntary camera registration program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In this day and age where virtually everything can be caught on camera, the Champaign Police Department is hoping to solve crime faster using homeowners’ doorbell and security cameras. It’s another way they are hoping to achieve Victory Over Violence. The increased gun violence in Champaign is why Marcia Grothe got […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teen arrested after Uber driver’s car stolen in U of I Campustown

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old was recently arrested after he was accused of stealing a car in Champaign on Sunday. The teenager had been convicted five times for possessing stolen vehicles before he was arrested again on Monday. According to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, the 14-year-old was accused of stealing a car […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Q985

Illinois Rest Stop Posts Mask Sign No One Should Need To See

It's safe to same the majority of Americans have moved on from the coronavirus pandemic. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated fewer and few people are wearing face masks. Personally, I wore my mask in every public situation that required them during the height of the pandemic. Masks didn't obstruct my breathing, didn't infringe on my rights, make life tough, or anything negative. If anything, I went from 2020 into early 2022 without getting a cold. I'm not a scientist or medical expert but I"m sure the mask-wearing prevented me from getting any sort of viral illness.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

What does it take to buy an assault rifle in Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s massacre in Uvelde, TX, was the spark that reignited the debate over gun control. The shooter, who opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School, used an assault rifle to murder 19 children and two teachers. His weapon of choice was a gun that is legal to buy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police To Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Effingham County during June. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 arrested after Bloomington burglary

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two people after a burglary that occurred early Tuesday morning. According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, officers arrested 20-year-old Austin Waller and a 16-year-old juvenile. Officers responded to a burglary alarm for a business near N. Main Street and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stephens
WAND TV

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Urbana identified

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was struck by a vehicle in Champaign and killed has been identified. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Christopher D. Bowen, 50, of Sandoval, was hit near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, Illinois just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Bowen was pronounced...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects. According to Springfield Police, two women were accused of entering an Ulta Beauty store on South Veterans Parkway and walking out with 35 fragrances without paying on May 16. It was reported that the women left the store […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police respond to multiple crashes near Peoria Pizza Works

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Police responded to multiple crashes that occurred near Prospect Road and Cox Avenue Thursday. A WMBD crew on the scene observed what appeared to crash in the parking lot of Peoria Pizza Works and a crash at a house across the street. Peoria Heights...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

CDC updates county COVID-19 transmission levels

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC said on Thursday that 44 of Illinois 102 counties are now at a medium or high community risk level for COVID-19 transmission, according to its latest map of the country. This number is up from the 23 the CDC listed on May 16. Several counties listed on that date […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rideshare#Driver Safety#Murder
idropnews.com

Meta (Facebook) Is Paying Residents of Illinois $397 Each in Lawsuit Settlement

If you’re from Illinois, you might be getting a $397 check from one of the biggest tech companies in the world: Meta. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has started to send out checks to the people of Illinois for $397 after a lawsuit settlement the company agreed to pay last year.
1470 WMBD

Three Peoria teenagers arrested on gun charges after Springfield ‘pop up party’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three young men from Peoria are now facing charges related to weapons violations in connection with an incident in Springfield. According to 25 News, Springfield Police say they responded to a pop up party Sunday and caught 19-year-olds Nasaan Booker and Coree Carlton — as well as 18-year-old William Sanchez after they tried to flee from officers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois warns public to watch out for rabid animals

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – As things warm up, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) warns the public about rabies, citing instances of rabid bats found in five Illinois counties as of May 25. “While there is a preventive treatment for rabies, it is one of the deadliest diseases we know,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Street on U of I campus closing for repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers on the University of Illinois campus will need to adjust their routes next week to avoid a section of Chalmers Street that is closing for repairs. Chalmers will close between Fifth and Sixth Streets on Tuesday in order to allow for pavement failures to be repaired. This closure is expected […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Peoria-based nursing home company found in violation of federal labor laws

More than 3,000 employees of Petersen Health Care, a long-term nursing facility company based in Peoria, were not paid overtime wages they were owed, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. Petersen operates long-term care facilities in the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri. According to...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the face last year. Jacob Mariacher of Niles pleaded guilty on April 8 to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. That charge stems from a shooting on March 14, 2021 in Pana near 200 North […]
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy