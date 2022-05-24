Central Cass Leading Region One Baseball Championship

FARGO, N.D — They’ll be late night with the bison this fall as kick-off times were announced for the football season and the match-up with Arizona on September 17th is scheduled for 10 p.m. Besides the homecoming game against Youngstown state every other game kicks at 2:30. The...
FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawk cap off the first home series with a sweep of the Milwaukee Milkmen. The RedHawks closed out the finale with a 7-5 victory behind a four-run second inning. The Hawks are back on the road Friday night in Sioux City.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- RedHawks baseball is back. Their home opener gives fans a chance to come out enjoy the weather and root for their team. Ms. North Dakota 2021 set the tone with the Star Spangled Banner and then we were ready to play ball. The RedHawks faithful came pouring...
FARGO, N.D — As the regular season conference champs North Dakota State baseball racking up multiple Summit League honors the day before the tournament gets underway. Starting with Tyler Oakes. In his first season at helm gets coach of the year. Becoming the only Bison coach to win the win award. Oakes not only helped them to a first ever conference title and number one seed for the postseason but also 30-wins, 17 in league play, in back to back seasons. Under his watch, the Herd hit the second best batting average as a team and the third best era as a pitching staff.
FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks come back to beat the Milwaukee Milkmen, 4-3, in their home opener. Sam Dexter brought home the first run in the fourth inning before John Silviano tied the game up in the eight and Manny Boscan walked it off in the ninth. Game...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)- University of North Dakota head women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard announced the signing of a sixth future Fighting Hawk. Joining North Dakota for her fifth year of eligibility and after a record-breaking four years at Trine University is Tara Bieniewicz from Chesterfield, Mich. She will join newcomers Amanda Roach from Brighton, Mich., Mikayla Aumer from Mora, Minn., Rakiyah Beal from Detroit, Mich., Nakiyah Hurst from Milwaukee, Wisc., and Darcy Jardine from Cheyenne, Wyo.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two major metro school districts are celebrating their final days on Thursday, May 26. Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools are ending class before the Memorial Day weekend kicks off, with subsequent graduations in the days to follow. The Fargo Public School District says...
FARGO (KFGO) – The state patrol says a Moorhead man was speeding and driving his motorcycle aggressively on I-94 in Fargo when he ran into the back of a car. 20-year-old Saher Ismael suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover. He was conscious at the scene. Witnesses reported...
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chahinkapa Zoo has welcomed two Bengal tigers. Tillie and Zaida are from the Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd, Minnesota. They are not related, but are both 8-months-old. Aligning with their educational mission, zoo management and staff say they are working with agencies...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Major development is underway for the Hospice of the Red River Valley including new additions for patients and their loved ones in a 20-year project. Many people across Fargo-Moorhead come to South Fargo to celebrate while those behind the project break the ground and dig in dirt starting the construction process.
64 Crookston High School Seniors had their Senior Skip Day today to celebrate their last week of school and completion of Finals. The day began with the seniors cleaning out their lockers for the final time and then left to go to the Northern Air Family Fun Center in Grand Forks to enjoy a fun day on the trampolines with a pizza lunch.
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
(Fargo, ND) -- Eastbound traffic came to a standstill on I-94 following a vehicle / motorcycle crash that officials say was caused by aggressive driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Moorhead Resident Saher Ismael, was weaving between multiple lanes of traffic at high speeds. A 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Hawley resident Abigail Embersole, attempted to change lanes as Ismael attempted to do the same at high speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle rear-ended with Embersole's vehicle, ejecting Ismael over the Impala and coming to rest on the highway.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Senator John Hoeven has announced that he helped secure important North Dakota priorities in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 work plan, including $136.5 million to complete the Pipestem Dam safety modification project. Hoeven has been working with the Corps...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After 30 years in Fargo, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse has announced that they will be closing for good in two weeks. Saturday, June 4th will be their last night in operation, but they plan to party hard until then. They encourage everyone to join them next...
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Speak Easy, which billed itself as Moorhead’s best Italian restaurant and lounge, is closing for good. In a social media post, operators of the restaurant writing you should come one, come all to enjoy your favorite menu item, drink or employee as this will be its last week.
Valley City High School is pleased to present the 2021-22 High Honor Students. The following VCHS students are being recognized for achieving & maintaining a 3.75 GPA from grade 9 - 12 (through Sem 1). These students will be presented with a medallion to be worn at the Graduation Ceremony on May 29,2022.
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The weather is drying up, but farmers across the Valley are still struggling with flood waters. For some, the end may not be near. “Been fighting floods out here for 30 years now. I’ve never seen one like this,” says Horace farmer Oscar Tronnes.
PENNINGTON CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — FEMA and Minnesota Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management are conducting surveys of recent flooding and storm damage in northwest Minnesota. The teams are traveling through Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties to determine if the damage exceeds local and state resources and...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO NewsDakota) – A woman was injured in a crash near Valley City shortly after 4 p.m. Monday. The woman was driving a pickup westbound on I-94 when she lost control just before exit 294 and drove down a steep ditch. Members of the Valley City Rural Fire District, Barnes County Ambulance Services, Valley City Police, and Barnes County deputies responded to the call.
Comments / 0