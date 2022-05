During the early morning hours on Tuesday Ogle County Deputies located an accident in the 200 block of S. Franklin St in Byron. After investigation, 22-year-old Garrett A. Atkins of Byron was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Atkins was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and no insurance.

BYRON, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO