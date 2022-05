Colin Cowherd says the Miami Heat has little margin for error going into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals after losing soundly to the Boston Celtics by 20 points in Game 4. While he maintains Jayson Tatum's Celtics aren't talented enough to phone it in against Jimmy Butler, Colin shares why he still believes the Celtics have exposed Miami's ceiling.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO