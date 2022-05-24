City Hall Park gunfire injures one, shatters windows

One person was wounded in an early morning exchange of gunfire Monday in City Hall Park, the Burlington Police Department said.

Dispatchers received a call just before 4:15 a.m. from a woman who reported her friend had been shot. The injured person was taken to the hospital; the person’s condition is unknown. Police said early indications are that shots had been exchanged by multiple parties.

Several bullets traveled outside the park, hitting the windows of Burlington businesses, including the Burton Store and the Community Bank Branch on College Street.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says this is the 10th shooting incident in the city this year.

“That puts us well on track to exceed last year record of fourteen for the calendar year which precedes the previous year’s record at a dozen for the calendar year,” Murad says.

Last week, Murad unveiled the Burlington Safety Program. He says he plans on having officers patrolling the marketplace at all hours.

“We’re looking into a robust plan for the downtown to have officers around when people are around,” Murad says.

