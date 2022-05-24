ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

City Hall Park gunfire injures one, shatters windows

By Sam Israel
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJR06_0fo7uM2800

One person was wounded in an early morning exchange of gunfire Monday in City Hall Park, the Burlington Police Department said.

Dispatchers received a call just before 4:15 a.m. from a woman who reported her friend had been shot. The injured person was taken to the hospital; the person’s condition is unknown. Police said early indications are that shots had been exchanged by multiple parties.

Several bullets traveled outside the park, hitting the windows of Burlington businesses, including the Burton Store and the Community Bank Branch on College Street.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says this is the 10th shooting incident in the city this year.

“That puts us well on track to exceed last year record of fourteen for the calendar year which precedes the previous year’s record at a dozen for the calendar year,” Murad says.

Last week, Murad unveiled the Burlington Safety Program. He says he plans on having officers patrolling the marketplace at all hours.

“We’re looking into a robust plan for the downtown to have officers around when people are around,” Murad says.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Police: Burlington man pretends to be U-Haul employee, steals truck

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man faces charges after police say he pretended to be a U-Haul employee and stole a truck Wednesday afternoon. Police say Anthony Adalio, 32, impersonated a U-Haul employee and drove off in someone’s vehicle. Police later in the day spotted the stolen truck on St. Paul St. near Pine St. and arrested Adalio. They say he has a criminal history including burglary and a vehicle theft this spring.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police and hospital staff chase man who escaped from custody

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who police say escaped custody at the UVM Medical Center Wednesday is behind bars on several charges. Williston Police say Donald Fickett was caught for the second time being with someone he wasn’t supposed to be with. He was picked up in a parking lot Wednesday night after being spotted with that person and violating curfew.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

Apartment building fire displaces 14 people in Hartford

The fire damaged three rooms of the former Pleasant View Motel, which had been converted into an 11-room efficiency complex. All residents have been forced to find alternative housing while the building is made suitable for habitation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Apartment building fire displaces 14 people in Hartford.
HARTFORD, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Burlington student allegedly threatens to “shoot up” CVU

Hinesburg, VT — The Hinesburg Police Department received information about a threat made to Champlain Valley Union High School on Wednesday night. A parent of a CVU student told police that a student at Burlington High School made a threat against his daughter, her friends, and threatened to “shoot up the school”. The student also claimed that he had a handgun.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall Park#Shooting#Windows#Violent Crime#The Burton Store
VTDigger

Charges filed in Royalton rollover crash

Vermont State Police have brought criminal charges in a May 16 rollover crash on Interstate 89 in Royalton in which all four passengers were ejected from the vehicle, including a 3-year-old girl who police said was not in a child safety seat. Matthew Hallock, 31, of Montpelier has been charged...
ROYALTON, VT
VTDigger

2 more gunfire incidents in Springfield; 1 person injured

Two more incidents involving gunshots have been reported in Springfield, state police said. Early Saturday, Patrick Mullinex, 38, of Springfield arrived at Springfield Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to a state police press release. “The circumstances surrounding this incident, including where it occurred, are under active investigation but (it) is believed to have occurred in Springfield,” the release said.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
VTDigger

St. Albans man accused of flashing handgun at trooper

A St. Albans man allegedly flashed a handgun at a state trooper who was trying to stop him for speeding on Interstate 89 south in the town of Georgia Tuesday morning. Dyllon Camley, 29, has been charged with reckless endangerment and careless and negligent driving and is due in court June 20. Police are working with the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office on the case, and said more charges could be filed.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police present on Hinesburg high school campus after alleged threat

HINESBURG, Vt. — Police in Hinesburg plan to be present at the area high school as students arrive Thursday morning following an alleged shooting threat. Officers said they received a tip from the parent of a Champlain Valley Union High School student the night before, accusing a student from outside of the community of threatening to "shoot up the school."
HINESBURG, VT
VTDigger

Police suspect multiple people traded gunfire in downtown Burlington

An investigation into a shooting shut down multiple blocks surrounding Burlington’s City Hall Park on Monday morning. At about 4:15 a.m., police received a call from a woman who said her friend had been shot, according to a press release. Officers said they found the woman who called them, who was with an injured person.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat

How an unusual patient helps health care workers train for emergencies. Medical emergencies in a hospital can happen at any moment, including in birthing centers. Migrant farmworkers on Vt. police forces? If one chief has his way. Updated: 4 hours ago. Amid the almost daily reports about labor shortages and...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple people face charges following a slew of burglaries in the Upper Valley. The Bradford Police say the thefts took place between late April and mid-May at a variety of locations including the Bradford Veneer Mill, Smith’s Auto Body Shop, Bradford Car Wash, and homes on North Main Street.
BRADFORD, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: May 13-19

Sandy Birch Road, Georgia-5:59 p.m. Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on Sandy Birch Road for the report of fraud. The resident said they had been ‘messaged’ by a family member on a social media site and needed money for surgery. The resident added that they had mailed money to the recipient. It was then learned that this was actually a fraudulent account. Officer Schiavo recommended the subject to stop the package before it leaves the state. The resident reached out a few days later and advised they were able to stop the package before it was sent.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Troopers increase patrols at North Country schools

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the wake of the mass shooting in Texas, New York State Police will increase patrols at schools in the North Country and across the state. According to NYSP Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, troopers are being instructed to increase their visibility around schools located in their patrol areas through the end of the school year.
ONEIDA, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman jailed for alleged deputy assault

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities say a woman facing an eviction order became combative and allegedly struck a deputy in the face, landing her behind bars on $5,000 cash bail. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrie Stone was arrested May 25 after she allegedly violated the terms of a court-ordered warrant of eviction and attempted to prevent deputies from performing official duties relating to that eviction and the alleged violation.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
US News and World Report

2 More Charged in 2018 Kidnapping of Vermont Man Found Dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two more men have been arrested in connection with the 2018 kidnapping of a man later found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet, Vermont. Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, were arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, the U.S. attorney's office for Vermont said Wednesday.
BARNET, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy