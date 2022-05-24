ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Elderly woman shot inside Birmingham home

By Sumner Harrell
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An elderly woman was shot in Birmingham Monday night, according to...

abc3340.com



Related
ABC 33/40 News

Police release new information in deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department updated the estimated time frame of a deadly shooting on Interstate 20/59 on Saturday, May 14 and provided information about a vehicle of interest. Police said 38-year-old Justin Andrew Snow was likely driving along the interstate between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman charged with killing man in Ensley shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in Ensley Monday night. Tykirel Jordan, 24, was charged with capital murder in the death of Alpatrick Mckinstry, 32. According to BPD, officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of 60th Street just after […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead, one injured in home invasion and shooting in Carbon Hill

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two men are dead and a third person was injured after a home invasion and shooting in Carbon Hill Thursday, according to the Carbon Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened near 4th Avenue NE and Marlin Jordan Road. The two men who...
CARBON HILL, AL
AL.com

Man convicted in fatal Birmingham shooting that started as a dispute between kids, escalated to gunfire among adults

A 40-year-old man was convicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of another man when a fight between children escalated to gunfire among the parents. Anthony Burdette Taylor, 40, was initially charged with murder in the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 58-year-old Marcellous Blackmon. A Jefferson County jury found him guilty of a reduced charge of provocational manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Daily South

This Alabama Sheriff's Office Just Held Its First K9 Graduation

This graduation season has gone straight to the dogs. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just announced is first graduating class of pups from its K9 academy. To make sure everyone stayed safe at the World Games, which are coming to Birmingham, Alabama in July, the police decided to call in a few new recruits. Specifically, a team of well-trained pups who can help solve crime. "We have added a few new faces to our K-9 Team and everyone needed to have recertifications in advance of the World Games coming to Birmingham," Sgt. Joni Money, Assistant Public Information Officer, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release shared by Bham Now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-65 identified as Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an interstate in Birmingham Sunday night has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 55-year-old Candis Danyelle Smith of Birmingham was hit by a vehicle while walking in the travel lanes of I-65 South near Green Springs Avenue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old killed in Ensley shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed in Ensley Monday evening was identified as a 32-year-old. According to Birmingham Police, Alpatrick Mckinstry was found suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive in the front yard of a home on 60th Street Ensley around 7:05 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Mckinstry dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot and killed on Old Acton Road in Moody

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Moody man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 7365 Old Acton Road around 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said they found 58-year-old Ralph Earl Williams dead from a gunshot wound.
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Officer injured after man attempts to flee traffic stop in Northport

An officer with the Northport Police Department sustained non-life threatening injuries Wednesday after a man quickly sped away following a traffic stop on McFarland Boulevard. At approximately 3:45 p.m., a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped a car that had been dispatched as a possible wanted person in the 200...
NORTHPORT, AL
WSFA

MPS says school fire started after break-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway following a fire at Bellingrath Middle School. Montgomery Public Schools spokeswoman Jade Jones said a security officer noticed the entire sixth grade hall was flooded Tuesday. She said they determined this was caused by a fire sprinkler that had gone off in a classroom.
MONTGOMERY, AL

