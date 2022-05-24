Elderly woman shot inside Birmingham home

This graduation season has gone straight to the dogs. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has just announced is first graduating class of pups from its K9 academy. To make sure everyone stayed safe at the World Games, which are coming to Birmingham, Alabama in July, the police decided to call in a few new recruits. Specifically, a team of well-trained pups who can help solve crime. "We have added a few new faces to our K-9 Team and everyone needed to have recertifications in advance of the World Games coming to Birmingham," Sgt. Joni Money, Assistant Public Information Officer, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a press release shared by Bham Now.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO