Lawnmower believed to be cause of Methuen fire

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
METHUEN, Mass. — A fire tore through a home in Methuen Monday afternoon, leaving it a total loss.

The fire was reported around 2:46 p.m. on Woodburn Drive. Firefighters arrived to heavy flames and took about two hours to bring it under control due to low water flow, the fire department said.

The couple living at the home was able to escape with their dog. No injuries were reported.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire but believes it was sparked by an overheating lawnmower that was stored under the deck.

Damages are estimated at $700,000. The home has been declared a total loss.

