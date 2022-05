For the first time in 2 years the Multnomah County Fair will freely welcome visitors, Memorial Day Weekend, at Oaks ParkAfter being shut down in 2020 — and after having visitors shut out from visiting the exhibition hall that was actually set up in 2021, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — organizers of the 2022 Multnomah County Fair say this year will be in-person, and full of fun and activity. The historic fair again returns to nonprofit Oaks Amusement Park for three days in May, over the Memorial Day weekend. "Given the past two years, this — the 117th...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO