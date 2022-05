After starting the season with two wins in its opening seven games, Helias baseball’s season ended with a 2-1 loss to Willard in the state quarterfinals. Cooper Wilken got the start for the Tigers and he delivered. He pitched seven innings and allowed two hits, allowing just one run. Willard jumped on Helias starter Sam Wyrick early in the bottom of the first, but it did not score again until the fourth.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO