Burlington, NC

Neighbors hope for solution to flash flooding problem in Burlington neighborhood

WFMY NEWS2
 3 days ago
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Flash flooding from Monday afternoon storms has receded in Burlington but people living on one street said this happens too often. Broken fences and debris were left in yards along Beech Drive after heavy rains caused flooding. "Once or twice a year, this happens and...

mebaneenterprise.com

NC-119 Bypass opening to traffic ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The N.C. 119 Bypass in Alamance County is set to fully open to traffic just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The project moved N.C. 119 out of downtown Mebane, where it now consists of 3.5 miles of four-lane, median-divided roadway and 1.4 miles of two-lane road on the west side of the town. The project also reconstructed the Interstate 40/85 interchange with a diverging diamond design​.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Long-awaited NC 119 bypass to open Friday at noon

North Carolina’s Transportation Department sometimes gets a bad rap for the seemingly languorous pace of its road projects. But the NCDOT’s reputation could get a boost in the Mebane area thanks to the progress that the agency has made on two closely-watched ventures. According to Wright Archer, the...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
wfmynews2.com

Blog | Severe weather, Flooding, power outages and more!

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather after severe weather travels through the Triad. See storm damage? Text your photos to 336-379-5775. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates. MONDAY MAY 23, 2022. 5:45 p.m.- Quick update...
BURLINGTON, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caswell, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central, south central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central, south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Caswell County in north central North Carolina The City of Danville in south central Virginia West central Charlotte County in south central Virginia Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Halifax County in south central Virginia Southeastern Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 736 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westover Hills, or over Danville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danville Eden South Boston Altavista Yanceyville Bethel and Halifax. This includes The following Location Danville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
#Private Property
randolphnewsnow.com

No Injuries After Fire At Asheboro Furniture Plant

ASHEBORO N.C. – Early this afternoon firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department responded to a report of a pile of sawdust on fire at a local Furniture plant. According to Samantha East, Public Information Officer with the Asheboro Fire Department, at 11:46 am, crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at Jackson Furniture, located at 136 E Dorsett Ave. Crews arrived on scene to find sawdust on fire and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and firefighters cleared the scene at 12:55 pm.
ASHEBORO, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Road/Traffic Pattern Changes Coming Near Greensboro-Randolph Megasite

LIBERTY N.C. (NC DOT)– Changes are in the works for an intersection along U.S. 421 as part of the roadway improvements for the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite project. Daily lane closures will be in place on U.S. 421 near Julian Airport Road through mid-June. The closures will enable contract crews to safely install acceleration and deceleration lanes on U.S. 421.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One person arrested for setting multiple fires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One person was arrested and charged for setting multiple fires over a period of three months on Leroy Dr. in Davidson County, officials said. A detached residential storage building, a camper trailer and two single family homes were damaged in the fires. Details about the person's...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

More stormy weather possible in the Triad on Thursday, Friday

(WGHP) — More stormy weather is on the horizon for Greensboro, Winston-Salem and the rest of the Piedmont Triad, but it should all clear up before Memorial Day. FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says a cold front is heading in and will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late on Thursday. Those showers […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Heavy police presence near Clemmons Middle School

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — There is a heavy police presence near Clemmons Middle School. Deputies said there was an incident involving a parent off-campus before the school day started. Details of the incident were not readily available Thursday morning. The Sheriff's Office brought extra deputies to the campus out of extra caution. School leaders said students were safe at all times.
CLEMMONS, NC
alamancenews.com

Planning board OKs expansion of business on East Webb Avenue

During its latest meeting on Monday, the city’s planning and zoning commission gave its unanimous nod to a “limited use” request from the Burlington-based firm Bioclean Restoration. A specialist in everything from water damage to odor removal, Bioclean has asked the city to rezone two lots at...
BURLINGTON, NC
News Argus

500 Bethania Rural Hall Road

Newly Updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment on Bethania Rural Hall Road - Looking for a 2 Bed 1 Bath in the heart of Rural Hall? Look no further!. Here is a newly and completely updated 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment on Bethania Rural Hall Road. Convenient to Highway 52, King, Tobaccoville and Winston-Salem. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. New light fixtures and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, counter tops and backsplash. Completely new bathroom!
RURAL HALL, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causes delays on I-485 Inner Loop before I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop just before the I-77 interchange in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. just past exit 67 for South Boulevard. As of 8:35 a.m., only […]
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem town hall addresses youth violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City and county leaders met at a Winston-Salem town hall Wednesday, seeking solutions to violence involving kids and teens. Law enforcement across the Triad said violence among teens has been high during this school year. Stopping teen violence became a focus of the town hall as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

