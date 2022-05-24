Neighbors hope for solution to flash flooding problem in Burlington neighborhood

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central, south central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and central, south central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rockingham County in north central North Carolina Caswell County in north central North Carolina The City of Danville in south central Virginia West central Charlotte County in south central Virginia Southwestern Campbell County in central Virginia Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Halifax County in south central Virginia Southeastern Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 736 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westover Hills, or over Danville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danville Eden South Boston Altavista Yanceyville Bethel and Halifax. This includes The following Location Danville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO