Nokia announced that it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile (TWM) in an expansion deal to enhance the operator’s 5G coverage across the country. Under the deal, Nokia will provide its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio supporting TWM’s commitments to RE100 and reaching 100 percent renewable energy by 2040. It will also provide a smooth network evolution path following the completion of the proposed merger with Taiwan Star.

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO