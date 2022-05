Photo of Virgin Creek Falls courtesy Paxson Woelber. Take advantage of snowmelt in the early summer to see these waterfalls at their peak flow. These 200-foot falls are impressive to view and easy to access. Just north of Eagle River, the trail starts with a climb of about 100 feet elevation gain, then levels out for a one-mile walk to a viewing platform. The trail continues to the base of the falls for those seeking more up-close adventure.

