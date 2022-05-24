Troopers identify woman killed in Morgan County crash
DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Alabama State Troopers identified the woman as Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67 of Danville.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the two-vehicle crash happened at Iron Man Road and Brown Road in the Danville community. Multiple agencies responded to the accident.
