Troopers identify woman killed in Morgan County crash

By Zach Hester
 7 days ago

DANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Alabama State Troopers identified the woman as Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67 of Danville.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the two-vehicle crash happened at Iron Man Road and Brown Road in the Danville community. Multiple agencies responded to the accident.

Morgan County hoping to identify possible burglars

Troopers say the driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash.

