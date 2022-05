On May 20, we reported that Stephanie McMahon announced on social media that she has taken a break from her role in the company to devote herself to family. She obviously was vague in her message to her, but at the same time, she said everything we should need to accept it and wish her the best in this rest period that every human being needs after so much work, both from physical and psychological levels.

