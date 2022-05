Memorial Day weekend kicks off the 56th summer of joy in Menemsha for Jan and Herb Speer. This weekend they aren’t just happy: they are delighted, with their home filled to the rafters with family. Their children and spouses Dawn, Scott and wife Dawn Marie, Heather, Drew and wife Renee have joined them along with grandchildren Sal and wife Nicole, Jessica and husband Jon, Danielle, Caitlyn, Matthew and girlfriend Erin, Kylie and Christian. Also making her debut to Menemsha and all it has to offer is their first great-granddaughter, Charlotte, who calls Sal and Nicole Mom and Dad. May their 56th season be one for the memory book.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO