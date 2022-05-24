5 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A 23-year-old man was shot inside of a residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim has been identified as Giovanni K. Stanford of Akron. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO