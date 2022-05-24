ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

5 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

cleveland19.com
 6 days ago

cleveland19.com

Man dies after ‘family disturbance’ in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Monday morning. South Euclid officers responded to a home on Telhurst Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance. Police said a man was found dead at the home and...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Portion of I-90 east in Lakewood reopens following crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a crash in Lakewood Sunday afternoon. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the accident occurred just before Alger Road, leaving the freeway shut down beyond Warren and Bunts Roads. Officials have not yet indicated if anyone was hurt, but photos from the scene showed multiple firetrucks and ambulances.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Traffic on I-90 East shut down after crash near Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes on I-90 East are closed after a crash Sunday afternoon. Police have blocked off a portion of the interstate from Warren Road/Bunts Road to West 117th Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. 19 News has reached out to officials for word of...
cleveland19.com

1 dead after car hits semi-truck in Lorain County

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said early Monday morning that troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a car struck a semi tractor-trailer in Lorain County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on State Route 57 at Griswold Road in Elyria Township. The crash is...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman dies on 1-year anniversary of being shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 26-year-old woman died on the one-year anniversary of a shooting that left her paraplegic. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the back on May 7, 2021; her identity was not released. Her death on May 7, 2022 was ruled...
cleveland19.com

Police identify Cleveland woman who died of shooting injuries 1 year later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died on the one-year anniversary of being shot. Marisa Leigh Leonard, of Cleveland, passed away on May 7, 2022 from acute bacterial peritonitis, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Her death was ruled a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

42-year-old man faces charges after standoff at Shaker Heights home, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges after he barricaded himself Friday night inside a Shaker Heights home. Shaker Heights police have identified the suspect to 19 News as Joseph Patterson. Officers were called out around 10:25 p.m. to the 18000 block of Newell...
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in his 20s was shot in Downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 pm near East 9th and Alpha Ct. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition. There is no information on suspects or if there...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Car flips during crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle flipped late Thursday during a crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue. 19 News was there as authorities began to clear the scene; our crew did not witness EMS transport any victims.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police seek driver involved in Erie County hit-skip

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Erie County are looking for the driver who allegedly fled a crash this weekend. Perkins Township police are asking the public to come forward with any information. The hit-skip crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the Sports Clips parking lot, according to police. Perkins...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Cuyahoga Falls home

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A 23-year-old man was shot inside of a residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim has been identified as Giovanni K. Stanford of Akron. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

9-year-old found safe after going missing in Cleveland, family says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy who is missing. Jaelen Stroud was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday at his home in the 5900 block of Engle Avenue in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue 2 men from water at Elyria Township nature preserve

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Township Fire Department said crews rescued two men Sunday morning from the water at a nature preserve. It happened around 9 a.m. at the Rowland Nature Preserve near Murray Ridge Road, according to the fire department. The men were in a small fishing...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in custody after shots fired at Stark County park, police say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park. According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE. Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect...

