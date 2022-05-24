5 people taken to hospital after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm a 15-year-old boy was shot early Monday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Decker Avenue. Cleveland police on scene said officers are still looking for the suspected shooter. The victim was shot...
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Monday morning. South Euclid officers responded to a home on Telhurst Road around 6 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance. Police said a man was found dead at the home and...
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound has been reopened following a crash in Lakewood Sunday afternoon. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the accident occurred just before Alger Road, leaving the freeway shut down beyond Warren and Bunts Roads. Officials have not yet indicated if anyone was hurt, but photos from the scene showed multiple firetrucks and ambulances.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three lanes on I-90 East are closed after a crash Sunday afternoon. Police have blocked off a portion of the interstate from Warren Road/Bunts Road to West 117th Street, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. 19 News has reached out to officials for word of...
ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said early Monday morning that troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a car struck a semi tractor-trailer in Lorain County. The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on State Route 57 at Griswold Road in Elyria Township. The crash is...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 26-year-old woman died on the one-year anniversary of a shooting that left her paraplegic. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the back on May 7, 2021; her identity was not released. Her death on May 7, 2022 was ruled...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died on the one-year anniversary of being shot. Marisa Leigh Leonard, of Cleveland, passed away on May 7, 2022 from acute bacterial peritonitis, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Her death was ruled a...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 42-year-old man is facing charges after he barricaded himself Friday night inside a Shaker Heights home. Shaker Heights police have identified the suspect to 19 News as Joseph Patterson. Officers were called out around 10:25 p.m. to the 18000 block of Newell...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in his 20s was shot in Downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 pm near East 9th and Alpha Ct. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition. There is no information on suspects or if there...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle flipped late Thursday during a crash in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood. It happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue. 19 News was there as authorities began to clear the scene; our crew did not witness EMS transport any victims.
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are looking for the suspect who fled officers early Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle. According to Fairview Park police, the incident began after a resident reported their car was stolen from their garage in the 5300 block of West 228th Street.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Erie County are looking for the driver who allegedly fled a crash this weekend. Perkins Township police are asking the public to come forward with any information. The hit-skip crash occurred Saturday afternoon in the Sports Clips parking lot, according to police. Perkins...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. A 23-year-old man was shot inside of a residence in Cuyahoga Falls on Thursday and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim has been identified as Giovanni K. Stanford of Akron. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities said the 2021 death of a 14-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Cleveland police said the child was reported to have bruising on his face and head. Officers responded on Jan. 14 , 2021 to the 2000 block of W. 103rd Street for an...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old boy who is missing. Jaelen Stroud was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday at his home in the 5900 block of Engle Avenue in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, according to police.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycles will line up in hundreds on Sunday for the 18th annual Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Ride. According to a press release, the memorial, scheduled for May 29 on Alfred Lerner Way, will honor and remember eight first responders that died in 2021:. Wildland Firefighter- Selinde Roosenburg,...
ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Township Fire Department said crews rescued two men Sunday morning from the water at a nature preserve. It happened around 9 a.m. at the Rowland Nature Preserve near Murray Ridge Road, according to the fire department. The men were in a small fishing...
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers detained a man Saturday morning following a report that shots were fired at a public park. According to police, officers were called out around 7 a.m. to Franklin Park at 850 3rd St. SE. Massillon police said an officer ordered the suspect...
