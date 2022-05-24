CNN analyst: This why Pence is defying Trump in Georgia
CNN analyst Scott Jennings, a former adviser to Mitch McConnell, says that Mike Pence...www.cnn.com
CNN analyst Scott Jennings, a former adviser to Mitch McConnell, says that Mike Pence...www.cnn.com
Pence's endorsement is based on Kemp's performance as Governor and being the best candidate. Trump's endorsement of Perdue is based on a personal disagreement with Kemp.
Pence just might be on to something here. Lord knows the Republicans party need someone with a steady and level head to get their party back where it belongs instead of having division within their party.
One of them is going to be right. Abrams showed her true feelings for Georgia twice already by saying Georgia is a terrible place to live and helping move the all-star game.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 15