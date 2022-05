The body of a 33-year-old burglary suspect who tried to swim across the Passaic River as an escape was pulled from the water Thursday, May 26, authorities said. Hector L. Nieves was reported missing by his 24-year-old wife early this week, after he told her he'd burglarized a truck and was being chased by the truck's owner, Kearny police said.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO