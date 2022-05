LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - No charges will be filed against a woman in Leavenworth County who shot her husband while he had her pinned against the wall by her throat. According to a statement from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, deputies went to a residence along 127th Street on Oct. 16 of last year after receiving a call from a woman who said she’d shot her husband in the chest.

