Mineral Point, WI

Delores “Dee” Jacka Cushman

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMineral Point / Dodgeville – Delores “Dee” Jacka Cushman, aged 92, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22 at the Mineral Point Care Center, where she had been a resident since 2015. She was born on May 17, 1930 to Howard and Edith (Gribble) Jacka in Dodgeville. Dee...

www.channel3000.com

Related
Channel 3000

Carolyn C. Wicker

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Carolyn C. Wicker passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born on January 22nd, 1937, to parents Royal James Colter and Phyllis Marion Goschenhofer. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband James R. Wicker, siblings James (Grace) Colter, Eleanor (Duke) Fisher, Larry (Doris) Colter, and Lois (Dick) Chapin. She is survived by her children Gloria (Steve) Doyle, Cindi (Van) DeHart, Mike (Sue) Wicker, Mark Wicker, and by many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Marcus R. Heidorf

Marcus R. Heidorf, 46, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, May 23, 2022 after a long battle with sarcoma. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Place, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Visitors should bring their favorite memory to share from 1pm-3pm. Dress is casual with sports jerseys preferred.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Anthony William “Tony” Panek

Anthony “Tony” William Panek, 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home in Madison, Wisconsin. Throughout his life he loved to discuss and argue about politics, world events, the Cubs, the Packers, Apple computers, Badger football, and anything Sci-fi. When it came to small talk and other topics, he was quiet, but attentive.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Harold “Harry” Schiffman

Harold “Harry” Schiffman, 85, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away on May 24, 2022. He was born at home on August 6, 1936 in Galena, Illinois to Harry & Dolores (Hinderman) Schiffman. He married Theresa Menne on May 15, 1957, in Potosi, Wisconsin. Harold and Theresa farmed in Potosi...
POTOSI, WI
Mineral Point, WI
Obituaries
Channel 3000

Throwback Thursday: The barber in UW-Madison’s Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday piece from 1988 revisits the barber who once had a shop inside Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charles Everett Campbell

Charles E. Campbell, age 97, of Dodgeville, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home following a short battle with Alzheimer’s. Charles was born on February 10, 1925 in Adams, WI to Charles Roy and Elsie Emiline (Noble) Campbell. He was a graduate of Madison East High School and a graduate of Madison Area Technical College. Charles served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II spending most of that time in the Pacific serving in the Gun Crew of the SS Floyd Bennett and the SS Frank H. Dodd. He then was a Madison Police Officer where he spent 12 years on Lake Patrol and was a Water Rescue and Recovery Scuba Diver serving all over the state. When Otis Redding’s plane crashed in Lake Monona, Charles led the rescue and recovery of some of its occupants. Diving was such a big part of his life, in 1977, at the age of 52, he upgraded all of his equipment again. Charles retired from the Police Force in 1980 after 30 years. He eventually moved to Linden, WI and volunteered as a Fire Fighter and Village Trustee before moving to his last home in Dodgeville in 1994. Charles was married to Eileen Anne Henderson of Linden on August 27, 1947 and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2016. Charles was a member of the Police Union, the Madison Diving Club, The Hidden Valley Amateur Radio Club and M.A.R.S. He held his Private Pilot’s License, served as Scoutmaster, truly enjoyed fishing, time on the water and all animals great and small. As one author put it, “Many people would like to write The Great American Novel. Charles Campbell has lived it.”
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Gordon Kenneth Cook

WINDSOR – Gordon Kenneth Cook, age 67, passed away on May 22, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on January 26, 1955 in Malone, NY to parents, Allen and Mary (Irvine) Cook. Gordon graduated from high school in Chateaugay, NY. He then went on to study military history, earning his bachelor’s degree from UW Madison, as a member of the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. He joined the United States Army and served his country for nine years, reaching the rank of Captain. Gordon married Meg Gillespie on August 9, 1998 in Windsor, WI.
WINDSOR, WI
Channel 3000

Lloyd “Bud” B. Jones

DeForest- Lloyd “Bud” B. Jones, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 14, 1934, to Lloyd and Elizabeth (Fritz) Jones in Independence, Iowa. Bud proudly served his county in the Army and was stationed in Germany. Bud started...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

Dale Louise White Eagle

Dale White Eagle, age 84, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin walked on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 Noon with Henry White Thunder officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Sanford White Eagle Post 556 at E11046 N Reedsburg Road, Baraboo, WI. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, WI.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Channel 3000

Laurentino Lee “Larry” Bravo

STOUGHTON-Laurentino Lee “Larry” Bravo, age 33, of Stoughton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A full obituary is pending. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Stoughton. Funeral & Cremation Care. 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St. (608) 873-4590. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Coach of the Week: Highland’s Ike Campbell

MADISON, Wis. — Last season Highland softball won a total of 10 games. This year they more than doubled that number. The improvement isn’t a shock to Ike Campbell because his big thing is playing with a positive mindset, which in turn helps lead to success. And his Cardinals are seeing the results.
HIGHLAND, WI
Channel 3000

Betty Jean Dennison

STOUGHTON – Betty Jean Dennison, age 78, joined our heavenly Father on May 21, 2022. Betty was born on Oct. 7, 1943, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Wilmer and Lucille (Fillback) Roum. She and her six siblings grew up on the family farm in Highland. After high school, Betty moved to Madison, where she met Kenneth Tjugum. They married in 1963 and had two children, David and Debra. In 1971, they lost 7-year-old, David, to a drowning accident and divorced. Betty kept her faith through that horrific time and remained strong to raise Debi. In 1982, she married Randy Dennison, who she lost to cancer 22 years later. In 2006, she retired from the State of Wisconsin, where she worked for 32 years.
STOUGHTON, WI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Channel 3000

Rita Reeve

Rita Reeve age 91, of Sauk City, WI passed away on 05/23/2022 at Maplewood. Rita was born in Phelps WI on August 7th, 1930 to Cecil(Red) and Rose(Kernohan) Simpson. She was married to Wilbur(Bud) Reeve on March 22nd, 1954. After high school, Rita lived in Seattle where she worked for...
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Argall, 88, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Dunn, Fr. Michael, and the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice for all of their care and support. The...
MINERAL POINT, WI
Channel 3000

Steve Miller

ARENA, Wis. — Steven D. Miller, age 66, of Arena, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg following a brief illness. He was born on January 10, 1956 in Arena, WI the son of Roy and Doris (Peterson) Miller. Steve graduated from River Valley High School and liked playing cards, hunting, fishing and Old Milwaukee Beer.
ARENA, WI
Channel 3000

Margaret Jane Skolaski

Madison – Margaret Jane Skolaski, age 88, born on March 12, 1934, and raised in Madison, WI, and a graduate of Edgewood High School. She passed away on May 22, 2022, Loving mother of two sons Mark Allen and Paul Wayne. She was an employee of several local banks. She volunteered for her church and the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Madison College baseball heads back to DII JUCO World Series

MADISON, Wis. — For the 11th time in program history, the Madison College baseball team is heading to the JUCO World Series. This year is the Wolfpack’s 4th straight trip to Oklahoma. And as Jordyn Reed found out, this group is bringing two things with them: experience and confidence.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Local competition crowns Madison’s Funniest Comic

Wednesday nights at Comedy on State are typically reserved for “The Mic on State,” one of the country’s largest open-mics with 20 comedians doing stand-up in front of a live audience. But during April, things change a bit as each Wednesday is for the annual Madison’s Funniest...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Holmen wins over Waunakee to advance in WIAA Softball Regionals

#7 Holmen took on #10 Waunakee in the first round of the WIAA Softball Regionals. Waunakee took an early 2-0 lead, but Holmen would come back to get the win 6-2. Holmen will take on #2 Monona Grove on Thursday, May 24th. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
WAUNAKEE, WI

