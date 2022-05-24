Delores “Dee” Jacka Cushman

Charles E. Campbell, age 97, of Dodgeville, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at his home following a short battle with Alzheimer’s. Charles was born on February 10, 1925 in Adams, WI to Charles Roy and Elsie Emiline (Noble) Campbell. He was a graduate of Madison East High School and a graduate of Madison Area Technical College. Charles served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II spending most of that time in the Pacific serving in the Gun Crew of the SS Floyd Bennett and the SS Frank H. Dodd. He then was a Madison Police Officer where he spent 12 years on Lake Patrol and was a Water Rescue and Recovery Scuba Diver serving all over the state. When Otis Redding’s plane crashed in Lake Monona, Charles led the rescue and recovery of some of its occupants. Diving was such a big part of his life, in 1977, at the age of 52, he upgraded all of his equipment again. Charles retired from the Police Force in 1980 after 30 years. He eventually moved to Linden, WI and volunteered as a Fire Fighter and Village Trustee before moving to his last home in Dodgeville in 1994. Charles was married to Eileen Anne Henderson of Linden on August 27, 1947 and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2016. Charles was a member of the Police Union, the Madison Diving Club, The Hidden Valley Amateur Radio Club and M.A.R.S. He held his Private Pilot’s License, served as Scoutmaster, truly enjoyed fishing, time on the water and all animals great and small. As one author put it, “Many people would like to write The Great American Novel. Charles Campbell has lived it.”

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO