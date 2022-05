BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist and then drove off in Buckeye on Saturday. It happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection on Jackrabbit Trail near Beloat Road, which is just north of Gila River. At least one witness called 911 after seeing a pickup truck driver strike a bicyclist and then drive away without ever stopping. Emergency responders arrived and the victim was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 60-year-old George Cooper.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO