Broomfield researches health impacts of oil and gas sites

Nearly all of the Denver metro area is now listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having medium or high levels of COVID-19, as hospitalizations ticked upward again. There were some signs this week that the latest COVID-19 surge, which is far milder than previous waves, was...
As cases rise in the county, residents should take additional safety precautions. Boulder County, CO – The number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Boulder County over the past seven days has exceeded 200, shifting the community level from low to medium, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
DENVER — The sound of change comes in the form of yet another construction crew working outside Alfonso Espino’s home. "There’s noise all around us. Not just from the street paving, but all the construction around us," said Espino, a community organizer with the Globeville Elyria-Swansea Coalition. "It’s changing right before our eyes. If anyone can’t see it, well, I suggest they see their eye doctor."
The Laramar Group, a Denver-based national real estate investment and property management company, has acquired UC Health Orchards Medical Center at 221 E. 29th St. in Loveland, for its Laramar Medical Properties Fund I. The 41,580-square-foot building is 100 percent leased to three investment-grade tenants, including UC Health, Colorado’s largest...
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
The controversy over the Colorado General Assembly's passage of a new bill related to fentanyl, which will allow individuals to be charged with a felony for possessing the drug even if they don't realize it was mixed with another substance, overshadowed the legislature's approval of another groundbreaking measure: Senate Bill 22-120, also known as Regulation of Kratom Processors, the first major bill in the state to focus on kratom, a popular organic substance of Southeast Asian origin.
DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure.
“There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.”
The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER — As of May 23, a highly contagious avian influenza has been found in 14 Colorado counties, including several in the Denver metro area, since it was first detected in the state in March. Four of those counties reported outbreaks in domestic poultry flocks – affecting more than...
The Pearl Street Mall, a four-block pedestrian throughway and centerpiece of Boulder’s downtown, was built in 1977 to help stop the hemorrhaging of restaurants and retailers from the city’s center. But there was more to the vision than economics. “We were trying to create an ode to Mother...
Arapahoe & Lima Center, a 28,461,000-square-foot shopping center in Centennial, has sold for $8,200,000 or $292 per square foot. Built in 2005, Arapahoe & Lima Center is located at 11405 & 11435 East Briarwood Avenue and features retail and dining space. Ryan Bowlby, first vice president of investments, and Drew...
Trust for Public Land (TPL), the City of Greeley, and the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) announce the successful acquisition of the 975-acre Shur View Property located along the Cache La Poudre River. The property includes over a third of a mile of shoreline and bluffs that overlook the river and give outstanding views of the Rocky Mountains and the northern front range. It will provide expanded outdoor recreation opportunities for the City of Greeley and the northern Colorado region and serve as an important habitat for the area’s wildlife.
Rent continues to rise in Denver and nationwide. Denver’s median one-bedroom rent rose a shocking 26.6% from this time last year, according to data from the online rental site Zumper. That year-over-year growth far surpasses the also high rise in rates the city experienced, year over year, in recent months.
Since the announcement of mega gas station Buc-ee's coming to Colorado, there has been a buzz about the gas station. Most are excited to have a Buc-ee's in Colorado, while some are not too happy about the idea of a gigantic gas station. Have you seen this billboard on the...
