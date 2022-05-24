Celtics beat Heat in Game 4 rout to even Eastern Conference Finals

May 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) react to play in the second half against the Miami Heat during game four of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics evened the Eastern Conference Finals at two games each with a 102-82 rout of the Miami Heat in Game 4 on Monday.

Miami struggled offensively throughout the game, beginning with an 11-point first quarter that was the team's worst ever start to a playoff game. Boston's lead continued to grow as the Heat scored only 41 points in the next two quarters combined.

The Heat's starting lineup scored just 18 points, the lowest total for any team's starters since the stat started being tracked in the 1970-71 season. Miami's Victor Oladipo came off the bench to outscore the entire starting lineup with 23 points.