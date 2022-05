The Boston Celtics dominated the second half of their Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat to take a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Trailing by five at halftime, the Celtics outscored the Heat 32-16 in the third quarter. They led by as many as 23 in an eventual 93-80 win—a score that does not truly represent the lopsided nature of the contest.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO