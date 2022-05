Working in law enforcement means being prepared for worst case scenarios, such as an active shooter situation. After the mass shooting of an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children dead came questions about what could have been done to prevent it and if law enforcement were ready. Sure enough, a Texas state official confirmed Friday that law enforcement at the scene took no action as they waited for room keys and tactical equipment. As the retired county sheriff of Waukesha, Steve Pederson is angered by how the shooting in Uvalde, Texas was handled.

