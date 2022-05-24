ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Ohio County BOE gives accolades to award recipients

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZnRu_0fo7jgF500

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — On Monday, the Ohio County Board of Education held its end of the year meeting to wrap up the 2021-22 academic school year.

The board also recognized Wheeling Park’s wrestling head coach Brian Leggett, who was named the OVAC Coach of the Year last Monday.

Jerrae Hawkins, who is commonly referred to as “Tank,” received accolades for his state championship wins in track in both the 100 and 200 meter.

And Woodsdale Elemenatary School teacher Martha Busack received applause for administering the Heimlich maneuver in her classroom when a student started choking on a highlighter cap.

I sprung into action and it was really through the grace of God that I was able to expel that highlighter cap from her. It was the third time I pressed doing the Heimlich and I thought if this doesn’t work what am I going to do. Probably scream for somebody next door to come and help me. The kids were quiet. You could hear a pin drop. Then someone screamed it’s out, it’s out. I saw it on the floor and she was coughing and said her throat hurt. I sat down in the floor and I cried.

Martha Busack, Saved a student’s life

Board members also announced that Wheeling Park High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Dwaine Rodgers, who is retiring this year after 36 years in the district, received this year’s Educator of the Year Award.

Rodgers’ wife, Rhea Rodgers, is also retiring as a guidance counselor from WPHS, after working for the last 35 years in the district.

Former Wheeling Park graduate and teacher Andrew Seals has been recommended as Triadelphia Middle School’s new principal effective for the 2022-23 school year.

Also , the board approved the budget for the next year.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

