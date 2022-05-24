Oklahoma City Police Investigating Shooting That Injured 1 Person

A double shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel Thursday has been confirmed as a murder-suicide. : Police Investigate Potential Murder-Suicide At OKC Hotel. Officers responded to the incident Thursday morning in the 2800 block of NW Expressway. Authorities on scene discovered one person had been shot to death with...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a helicopter video of officers shooting a suspect during a standoff earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at a home near Choctaw Road and Haley Drive on May 13 when the suspect pointed a pellet gun toward the police helicopter. Police said the pellet gun looked like a real firearm.
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the northwest side of the city. The shooting happened at a business on the southside of Memorial Road, just west of North May Avenue. Authorities said one person was shot and taken by an EMSA ambulance to a local hospital. According to...
An Oklahoma City man is arrested, accused of plotting a violent attack. Brittan Kirk was booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center on Sunday. According to a search warrant, officers found assault rifle parts in Brittan's car along with several hundred rounds of ammunition and books on how to make explosives.
Stillwater police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday night. According to SPD, officers were called to the 100 block of S. Burdick just after 8 p.m. There they found one person with a stab wound. Witnesses at the scene were able to descibe the suspect. The suspect was arrested...
One person was shot in the leg Thursday night near NE 16th St. and Rockwell Ave. Oklahoma City police are investigating the shooting. Bethany police were the first on the scene. The victim was not involved with the activity that led to the shooting. A bullet came through the wall...
STILLWATER, Okla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after a stabbing in Stillwater. Police responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of South Burdick around 8 p.m. Witnesses were able to provide police a good description of the the suspect and officers were able to locate the suspect shortly after, Stillwater police said.
Midwest City police anticipate additional arrests related to Friday’s deadly shooting at the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park that killed a 15-year-old and injured another teen. “His life was cut short. I feel like a part of me died with him and I will never get that part of me back,” said Robyn Hopkins, mother of Cashawn Glaze. She said Glaze was an “innocent bystander” in the incident.
A grieving metro mother continues to seek justice and change one year after the deaths of her daughter and unborn grandson. This week marked one year since a high-speed pursuit in northeast Oklahoma City turned fatal. The crash killed 28-year-old Star Shells and her unborn baby. The weather on the...
Oklahoma City (KFOR)- One person was shot in the hand on the 1100 block of Southwest 37th Street in Oklahoma City.Authorities say the victim is in good condition and is being treated for the injury.There were witnesses to the crime and police are investigating the incident.
Comments / 0